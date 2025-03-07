03/07/2025



Updated at 5:14 p.m.





The real estate agency Compass has put on sale, by 8 million dollars (about 7.6 million euros to the current exchange), An idyllic ranch of almost 10 acres of extension that is a real wonder and a dreamed destination for those who want privacy and, above all, tranquility, since it offers a gravel patio and a path that winds through natural rocks along the shadow of oaks and thus keeps curious and paparazzis away.

Image of the outer zone with the pool and the jacuzzi



Compass





That will be the actress Renée Zellweger He opted for this property located a few minutes from Malibu, Pacific Palisades and El Valle. The interpreter of El Diario de Bridget Jones took her in 2015 for 3.4 million dollars, reformed her completely to give her the wonderful current appearance and decided to sell it in 2021 for 6.4 million dollarsdrawing a juicy benefit.

The housing with stucco structure and terracotta roofs was built in 2002 and renovated in 2008 and has 409 square meters of habitable space in a single plant in which they are distributed Four bedrooms and five bathrooms. Some of the details that stand out from this exquisite property are: Venetian plaster arches, hand -painted Spanish tiles, wood chimneys, wooden floors, roofs with wooden beams views and large windows that flood the interiors of natural light and allow to delight with the views.

Living room, one of the rooms and coocina

Compass



Among the different rooms of the building are: a living room with a roof wood firewood designed by a European stonecutter, a family room that connects with the kitchen, which has cabinets in dark tones, high -end stainless steel appliances and a central island with extra storage space, breakfast bar and sink, a formal dining room and an office. The main suite has a bath with double dressers, bathtub and shower.









For its part, the outer zone, which offers impressive views of the mountain and the canyon, includes stone courtyards, a fire in which to relax next to family and friends, several areas of outdoor dining room, Infinite edge pool with jacuzzimultiple meadows, large gardens and even walking roads.

Currently, the actress, who has returned to the cinema with the fourth and last film of her star character, lives for rent in a complex in front of the sea next to her partner’s bungalow In the coastal enclave of Laguna Beach.