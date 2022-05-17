Fabrizio ‘Big Foot‘ Giovanardi has linked its name above all to the Alfa Romeo and Vauxhall brands (in the BTCC), but we must not forget that its beginnings in the world of touring racing were marked by the link with Peugeot Italy. With the Casa del Leone, the Sassuolo driver ran three complete seasons in the Italian Superturism Championship from 1992 to 1994, which at the time was not only a very popular series, but also full of quality and great challenges. Audi, Alfa Romeo, BMW, Opel, Peugeot and Honda were among the car manufacturers that gave a great show on the Italian tracks in the nineties, and Giovanardi was certainly one of the most loved interpreters.

Just one of his cars, the Peugeot 405 Mi16 number 3 who ran the 1994 championship, was put up for sale in the UKaccording to a private announcement that appeared on Racecarsdirect.com. The car can be purchased for around 75,000 euros, considering that it has been overhauled and rebuilt where necessary since Giovanardi’s time. Those who buy it can also take advantage of additional sets of wheels and some spare parts. The 1994 livery remained essentially intacta factor of romantic importance, despite the fact that the car was taken to the track on several occasions after the natural conclusion of its actual competitive activity.

With this car, Giovanardi had a great season albeit without the satisfaction of victory, neither final nor stage. In that championship, won by Emanuele Pirro in an Audi 80, ‘Piedone’ ended at the end of the year in third place, thanks to seven podium finishes and an impressive number of races concluded in points, with only one retirement, recorded at Mugello. His results were much better than those achieved by his brand mates, Gary Ayles and Amato Ferrari. It was Giovanardi’s last season aboard Peugeot cars, as from 1995 he became a full-fledged Alfa Romeo driver.

(image: racecarsdirect.com)