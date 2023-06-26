The Canadian real estate giant European Residential Reit (Eres) wants to sell 6900 apartments in the Netherlands. Measures taken by housing minister Hugo de Jonge to curb the middle rent do not sit well with investors.

Eres announced a new strategy last week, but left open what it would mean. The Financial Times now notes from the mouth of Eres CEO Mark Kenney that the Dutch property will be divested.

The apartments and terraced houses of Eres are located throughout the Netherlands, from the Randstad to Limburg and Groningen. Eres is a subsidiary of Canada's Capreit, which claims to be Canada's largest home investor with 67,000 homes. In 2016, Capreit turned to Europe and bought houses from other real estate funds throughout the country. Now the parent company needs money, but it is difficult to borrow with the current interest rates. With the sale, Capreit will once again have a well-stocked greenhouse for investments in the home market in Canada.

1.7 billion euros

Together, the 6,900 homes in the Netherlands are worth approximately 1.7 billion euros. If the sale goes through – no interest has yet been announced – it will be one of the largest real estate transactions in years.

CEO Kenney says that the tax climate in the Netherlands has become less favorable. For example, the transfer tax for investors went from 6 to 10.4 percent. The tax authorities can expect around 180 million euros in a deal with another investor.

It is not known whether tenants or other private individuals can also buy. Eres could not be reached for comment. Such large transactions usually take place between investors.

Not only the transfer tax does not sit well with investors. From next year, more private sector rental homes will fall under the new rent regulation of Minister De Jonge, which will oblige landlords to lower rents. Eres previously announced that about a quarter of the Dutch portfolio falls under these new rules. About a third of the Dutch property of the Canadian firm already consists of social rental homes.

Monopoly

Foreign investors in the Dutch housing market have been under a magnifying glass for some time. The group of the Greens in the European Parliament states that they are partly to blame for the absurd price rises on the housing market. “They’re playing Monopoly with our houses and they’re just getting started. Houses are seen as an investment object to make a profit instead of something to live in,” said MEP Kim van Sparrentak last year.

The Greens’ research showed that across Europe, American investors in particular bought everything that seemed lucrative. Various countries have now taken measures to slow down investors and to give private individuals a better chance of buying a home again.