Buying a supercar is every car enthusiast’s dream. Ferrari, Lamborghini, Porsche, it would be enough to own an example of one of these brands for a few days to make anyone happy. Can’t you afford it? Then you could always buy one Honda Civic transformed into one Lamborghini Reventon, on sale for just over 20,000 euros. The announcement to find a new buyer for this sort of replica of the few-off model from the Sant’Agata Bolognese car company appeared online on the website of an American dealership, Autoway in Atlanta.

Not many details are given in the announcement about this special Civic with Lambo features. The car is from 2009, with the original body panels which have been replaced by parts made to recreate the forms of the Reventon as can already be seen in the front, with the nose that incorporates the design of the V12 del Toro. Aftermarket light clusters were then applied that would appear to belong to a Toyota Celica, while the chromed spoke wheels add a sporty and slightly vintage touch. This elaborate Honda Civic even features scissor-opening doors and a rear window that once again recalls that of the limited edition Lamborghini. Inside the passenger compartment there are gray leather seats with the logo of the Sant’Agata Bolognese car manufacturer embroidered on the backrests. Blue suede upholstery embellishes the dashboard and doors. Under the hood there is obviously not the 12-cylinder of the Toro but a modest 1.8-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder VTEC, the same engine as the original Civic, combined with the automatic transmission. A decidedly bizarre car, which has already driven over 212,578 km and can be purchased for around 22,000 euros. Almost a bargain when compared to the cost of one of only 36 Lamborghini Reventon specimens.

This few-off was built in the Bologna factory between 2007 and 2010, first in a coupé version (20 units) and in 2009 also in a roadster variant with its debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show. The design was of aeronautical inspiration, with references to the Murcielago. It was powered by the 6.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 650 hp (480 kW) for a top speed of 330 km / h and a sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in 3.4 seconds. The price exceeded one million euros.