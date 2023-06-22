Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Split

Ukrainian armed forces and Vladimir Putin’s army are engaged in fierce fighting, particularly on one sector of the front. If the Russian lines break here, Kiev can reach for several targets.

Munich/Tokmak/Pjatychatky – Mariupol. Sieverodonetsk. Wuhledar. Soledar. Bachmut. They are names of Ukrainian cities that were on everyone’s lips throughout Europe in the Ukraine war because of the particularly hard fighting and tragic losses on both sides.

In Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, there are now many indications that the name of the Pjatychatky settlement will be next. Only recently, the Ukrainian armed forces had taken the village south of Zaporizhia, probably using ancient American M113 tanks.

Ukraine counter-offensive in the south: Front between Pjatychatky and Orikhiv heavily fought

According to videos on Telegram and Twitter, Russian troops are trying vehemently to retake the settlement. For Vladimir Putin, this extremely fortified front section between the Kakhovka reservoir and Orikhiv is very, very important. And for Kiev for several goals.

Drawn? Moscow ruler Vladimir Putin on June 21 after almost a year and a half in the Ukraine war he started. © IMAGO/Yegor Aleyev

Like the portal ukrinform.net on Wednesday (June 21), citing Ukraine’s Defense Ministry, Ukrainian troops retook seven settlements in Zaporizhia Oblast during Tuesday. The advance of the Ukrainian units extends up to 6.5 kilometers in some sections. The Russian data are strongly contradictory on this issue.

Ukraine counter-offensive in the south: Pjatychatky near Zaporizhia has a key role

For example, according to the US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Russian military bloggers claimed that on June 19 Russian forces recaptured previously lost positions near Pyatychatky, 24 kilometers southwest of Orikhiv – after the 19th Motorized Rifle Division and the 58th Combined Arms Army had partially surrounded the settlement.

According to the ISW, other Russian sources instead claimed that the Ukrainians continued to attack the flanks around the settlement, which a Twitter video could also suggest. The question remains: Why are the Russians fighting so fiercely on this section of the front of all places, while they are apparently putting up less resistance to the Ukrainians at Bakhmut? Three reasons seem plausible.

Ukraine counter-offensive in the south: retaking the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant is a goal

Russia needs the Zaporizhia NPP as leverage: According to the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR), Russia has mined the cooling pool for the reactors of the nuclear power plant. “If they blow up the cooling pool, there is a high probability that it will have serious consequences,” intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Ukrainian television on Tuesday (June 20). He did not provide any evidence to support his claim. Although the nuclear power plant bears the name of Zaporizhia, the Kakhovka reservoir lies in between, and the city limits are a total of 115 kilometers away by land. If the Ukrainian troops take the area around Pjatychatky completely, they could advance to the small town of Vasylivka (about 13,000 inhabitants) via the M18 trunk road. The place is right on the reservoir.

According to the Ukrainian Military Intelligence Service (GUR), Russia has mined the cooling pool for the reactors of the nuclear power plant. “If they blow up the cooling pool, there is a high probability that it will have serious consequences,” intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov told Ukrainian television on Tuesday (June 20). He did not provide any evidence to support his claim. Although the nuclear power plant bears the name of Zaporizhia, the Kakhovka reservoir lies in between, and the city limits are a total of 115 kilometers away by land. If the Ukrainian troops take the area around Pjatychatky completely, they could advance to the small town of Vasylivka (about 13,000 inhabitants) via the M18 trunk road. The place is right on the reservoir. From here the allegedly hardly secured regional road P37 runs to Enerhodar, where the nuclear power plant is located. According to map material from the ISW and the US think tank AEI’s Critical Threats Project, the Russian fortifications at Vasylivka are also very strong. If the Ukrainian army can still break through here, the way to Enerhodar and the nuclear power plant via the P37 would be free. The West also has a great interest in the nuclear power plant being snatched from the Kremlin as a means of exerting pressure and being brought back under Ukrainian control.

Ukraine counter-offensive in the south: Moscow fears for its 49th army

Ukraine wants to cut off Russian troops between Dnipro, Sea of ​​Azov and Melitopol: The British Ministry of Defense on Monday (June 19) published an assessment by its intelligence service that Russia had begun withdrawing parts of its Dnipro troops from the east bank of the huge river in order to reinforce the front at Zaporizhia and to the east at Bakhmut. According to London, there are said to be several thousand soldiers from the 49th Army, including the 34th Motorized Brigade (tank, d. editor.) as well as naval infantry units. If the Ukrainian armed forces advance to Melitopol along the more than 50-kilometer-long front section between Pjatychatky and Orikhiv, they could wipe out the 49th Army between Cherson, Dnipro and the Sea of ​​Azov.

Ukraine counter-offensive in the south: the way to Crimea would be free for Kiev’s troops

Ukraine wants to advance to Crimea: Meanwhile, Russia has made considerable efforts to expand its defenses near the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014, the British Ministry of Defense announced in its daily analysis on Wednesday. “This includes an extensive defense zone 9 kilometers long, 3.5 km north of the city of Armyansk, on the narrow land bridge connecting Crimea to Kherson Oblast,” the ministry said. This underscores Moscow’s belief that Ukraine is capable of attacking Crimea directly, London said: “For Russia, maintaining control of the peninsula remains a top political priority.”

Meanwhile, Russia has made considerable efforts to expand its defenses near the Crimean peninsula, which was illegally annexed in 2014, the British Ministry of Defense announced in its daily analysis on Wednesday. “This includes an extensive defense zone 9 kilometers long, 3.5 km north of the city of Armyansk, on the narrow land bridge connecting Crimea to Kherson Oblast,” the ministry said. This underscores Moscow’s belief that Ukraine is capable of attacking Crimea directly, London said: “For Russia, maintaining control of the peninsula remains a top political priority.” Appropriate: “Ukrainian landing operations threatened in the lower reaches and in the delta of the Dnieper. This would have made it possible to bypass the Russian defenses and get as far as the Perekop Isthmus, which connects the mainland with Crimea. This would interrupt a major supply route to the peninsula,” explained Eastern Europe expert Klaus Gestwa IPPEN.MEDIA recently to blow up the Kachowkaer dam. Can Kiev now stop said supplies with a push south of the Kakhovka reservoir? The loss of Crimea “would be a sensitive, symbolic defeat for the Putin syndicate,” explained Gestwa: “If the peninsula falls to Ukraine, it will probably lose Putin’s power in the Kremlin.”

Can Ukraine hold Pyatychatky and push forward? The next few weeks could answer that question. (pm)