Massimiliano Irrati will referee Rome-Naples, the big match of the eleventh first leg of the Serie A championship scheduled for Sunday evening at 8.45 pm at the Olimpico. Fiorentina-Inter on Saturday at 20.45 was entrusted to Paolo Valeri of Rome. Rosario Abisso of Palermo was chosen for Atalanta-Lazio on Sunday at 6 pm, while the Lombard derby between Milan and Monza on Saturday at 6 pm was entrusted to Livio Marinelli of Tivoli.