The choices for the matches of the 11th day: Fiorentina-Inter in Valeri, for Milan-Monza there is Marinelli
Massimiliano Irrati will referee Rome-Naples, the big match of the eleventh first leg of the Serie A championship scheduled for Sunday evening at 8.45 pm at the Olimpico. Fiorentina-Inter on Saturday at 20.45 was entrusted to Paolo Valeri of Rome. Rosario Abisso of Palermo was chosen for Atalanta-Lazio on Sunday at 6 pm, while the Lombard derby between Milan and Monza on Saturday at 6 pm was entrusted to Livio Marinelli of Tivoli.
All the other referees
–
These are the other referees: for Juventus-Empoli (21/10, 8.45 pm) Fabbri; for Salernitana-Spezia (10/22, 3 pm) Chiffi; Udinese-Turin (12.30) Marchetti; Bologna-Lecce (15 hours) Sozza; Rome-Naples (8.45 pm) Irrati; Cremonese-Sampdoria (24/10, 6.30 pm) Maresca; Sassuolo-Verona (24/10, 8.45 pm) Santoro.
October 20, 2022 (change October 20, 2022 | 13:17)
