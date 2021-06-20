The former Interior Minister, Rogelio Frigerio, referred this Sunday to the armed opposition in the face of the legislative elections and maintained that in the midst of that debate inside Juntos por el Cambio (JxC) there is no place for a discussion on leadership.

“The conduction of our space will not be clear until there is no intern in 2023, “said the former national official in dialogue with FM Milenium, adding that there is currently a” horizontal leadership “due to the defeat in the 2019 presidential elections.

In addition, he stressed the need for JxC to carry out a good electoral performance at the polls, which is the “kick-off to summon something different at 23 “.

“The ruling party has an almost absolute majority in the Senate, and I think it is better for a healthy democracy that the opposition put all the meat on the grill and we the leaders to put the body “, he harangued.

Rogelio Frigerio, Sebastián García de Luca and Emilio Monzó the “Peronist edge” wing of Together for Change, according to former President Macri.

Days ago, the former minister confirmed that he will be a pre-candidate for national deputy for Entre Ríos. This Sunday, he added that he is already preparing for the campaign and once again expressed his desire to be governor of the province.

After comings and goings, the Government and the opposition finally agreed last week to move the elections for one month: the PASO will be on September 12 and the general ones on November 14.

In this context, the different leaders of the opposition coalition began to exhibit certain differences regarding the campaign strategies, the candidates and the leadership of former President Mauricio Macri.

“Today there is not a single person that leads my political space. People have to choose leadership. In 2023 there will be an intern and there the visible face will be settled, “Frigerio remarked.

While analyzing the figure of the head of the Buenos Aires Government, Horacio Rodríguez Larreta, as someone with management responsibility and a “more moderate vision” within space.

While he pointed out that in some issues it coincides with the vision of former president Macri and in others also with the position of the president of PRO, Patricia Bullrich.

However, he noted that it is necessary add more leaders that provide another look to the space. “We have been hammering on the space expansion. Today it has a positive result and there are few who believe that you have to be inbred, “he said.

It should be remembered that the former Interior Minister, together with the current deputy Sebastián García de Lucca, and the former president of the Chamber of Deputies, Emilio Monzó, make up what former president Macri called the “Peronist edge” of JxC.

During 2020, Monzó began to move through the province of Buenos Aires, leading the request to expand the coalition and even evaluating the possibility of add Margarita Stolbizer and the former governor of Salta Juan Manuel Urtubey.

Finally, Frigerio left a self-criticism about the management of Cambiemos, as a kind of analysis against the next electoral challenge of the main opposition coalition.

“If in space it were enough to win, it will not reach us to govern as it happened in our previous administration. We must expand our space“, he sentenced.

DD