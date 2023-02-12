Soledad de Graciano, San Luis Potosí.- Seven former police officers from San Luis Potosí were linked to process for the probable crime of robbery in a beer warehouse in Soledad de Graciano.

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) shared a statement in which it reported that the former police officers are accused of their probable participation in the robbery of a beer store.

He explained that the events for which they are accused occurred on January 29, 2023, when the alleged perpetrators they arrived aboard a patrol still Beer deposit in the Agrarian Reform W neighborhood.

Subsequently entered the trade and they seized a lot of money in cash, then they stole the DVR from the video surveillance cameras and then run away.

After the robbery, the victim requested support and other elements from the state corporation, they arrested their companions red flagrancia, they were subsequently presented to the agent of the Public Ministry.

The FGE highlighted that at the detention control hearing, the Judge described the capture as legal, for which reason the defense requested the duplication of the constitutional term.

However, until the continuation of the initial hearing, the defendants were informed that there is sufficient evidence for them to continue your criminal proceedings low informal pretrial detention.

Said process is carried out imputing to the seven elements the crimes of qualified robbery and abuse of authority.

In addition, two months were established as the time for the complementary investigation.

The detained former elements are Edson “N”, David “N”, Juan “N”, Marcos “N”, Feliciano “N”, Jesús “N” and Sofía “N”, who will continue with the stages established by the justice system penalty, until there is a final determination at the La Pila social reintegration center.