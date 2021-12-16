Nine problem-related deaths have been confirmed as of September, according to the Washington Post| Photo: EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A panel of experts voted unanimously on Thursday (16) to recommend to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that vaccination against Covid-19 be done preferably with immunizers from Pfizer/BioNTech or from Moderna, instead of Janssen’s vaccine.

According to information from the Washington Post, experts based the preferred recommendation for messenger RNA vaccines on the possible increased risk of a blood clot associated with the Janssen vaccine.

Nine deaths – of seven women and two men, aged between 28 and 62 – related to the problem were confirmed until September, according to the American newspaper. Seven of these patients had comorbidities such as obesity, hypertension and diabetes. Two other related deaths can be counted: specialists await more information about the cases.

The CDC board will decide later this Thursday whether to adopt the experts’ recommendation. In the United States, 17 million doses of Janssen’s vaccine, single-dose regimen, have been administered.