a man was killed Saturday night while walking his dog in the Roundabout Mariano Jimenezin San Luis Potosi; he was robbed and stabbed.

The events were recorded around 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, at the corner of Mariano Jiménez and Salvador Nava, where the man was when other people approached and tried to rob him.

As reported by local media, the young man went out to walk his dog and at the aforementioned site, two men on a motorcycle approached him and they asked for his belongings threatening him with a knife.

However, it transpired that the victim refused to hand over his things, for which the assailant wounded him with a sharp weapon and left him wounded at the scene.

Presumably, when he was lying on the grass, the man began to scream for help, since he was bleeding to death.

But when the rescuers and paramedics arrived, the victim had already lost his life, so they called the experts from the San Luis Potosí State Attorney General's Office (FGE).

For their part, the Investigative Police officers moved to the Mariano Jiménez roundabout, confirming that there was a lifeless person.