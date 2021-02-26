D.he competition headquarters complained about a tweet from FC Bayern Munich. “From my point of view, this is surreptitious advertising,” says Martin Bolm of the FAZ Bolm is a lawyer at the “Center for Combating Unfair Competition”. The lawyer said the tweet should have been marked as advertising.

FC Bayern published a one-minute video on their Twitter account on Friday morning. In it, the soccer players Joshua Kimmich, Alphonso Davies and Leroy Sané recite the text of the song “Ain’t no sunshine” by Bill Withers. The video is aimed at fans who are currently not allowed into the stadium. In addition, pictures of the empty stadium and old videos of crowds on the fan stands are shown. In between and at the end, the logo of the Bayern sponsor Qatar Airways is faded in again and again. The national airline produced a very similar video with the Paris St. Germain football club.

A mistake in the social media department?

Lawyer Bolm argues: The video is surreptitious “because the tweet is about how much FC Bayern misses its fans in the stadium, but ‘slips’ promotional images to the user that are not related to this ostensible topic.” According to current law, advertising must be clearly identifiable as such. That is not the case in this case. The followers on Twitter would expect “self-reporting or self-promotion for the football club, but no advertising for the products of sponsors”. The competition center is the most important self-regulatory body in the German economy; Bolm works in the institution’s Hamburg office.

There are indications that it is a mistake by the social media department of the football club: The same video was also published on Instagram and marked there as a “paid advertising partnership with Qatar Airways”. FC Bayern does not want to comment publicly on the criticism of the competition headquarters when asked by the FAZ.

The trademark attorney Oliver Löffel contradicts the interpretation of the competition headquarters: “The tweet does not have to be marked as advertising because the commercial purpose of the tweet results directly from the circumstances,” says Löffel. “Nobody believes Bayern are just telling their fans how much they miss them. It is obvious that FC Bayern would like to use the tweet to advertise itself and the sponsor who has been shown several times. “

FC Bayern is repeatedly criticized for its cooperation with the national airlines that host the 2022 World Cup. The emirate is an absolute monarchy and non-governmental organizations consider the working conditions of many foreign workers there to be inhumane.