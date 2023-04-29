A young man insulted another publicly in the presence of a number of their acquaintances and was criminally convicted, while the Al Ain Court of First Instance ordered him to pay the victim “the plaintiff” an amount of 10 thousand dirhams in compensation for the psychological and moral damages that he suffered.

In the details, a young man filed a lawsuit against another, demanding that he pay him compensation in the amount and capacity of 100 thousand dirhams, in addition to fees and expenses, indicating that he was subjected to an attack of public insult by the defendant, in the presence and presence of a number of people, and he was convicted , according to a criminal judgment, and a copy of the criminal order, a copy of the To Whom It May Concern certificate, a copy of a medical report, and a copy of telephone correspondence between the two parties were presented as support for his claim.

For its part, the court clarified in the rationale for its ruling that, according to the decision of the Civil Transactions Law, every damage to a third party obligates its perpetrator, even if he is not discerning, to guarantee the damage, noting that the act carried out by the defendant is the main reason, and the criminal case was filed on the basis of which it is the same that is based on to the plaintiff in her current civil suit.

The court indicated that what is proven from the papers is that the defendant’s mistake is proven in the manner mentioned above, and it resulted in harm to the plaintiff, which was represented in the psychological, legal and material pain he suffered as a result of what he committed in the first act of insulting the victim (the plaintiff) in public, and there was a relationship Causation between the error and the damage, so the defendant is legally obligated to compensate him for that damage, and the court ruled obliging the defendant to pay the plaintiff compensation in the amount of 10 thousand dirhams.