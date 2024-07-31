Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/31/2024 – 7:41

Before President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva spoke, the PT released a statement in which it praised the election in Venezuela and disregarded the suspicions surrounding the announced result by referring to Nicolás Maduro as the “re-elected” president. The statement signed by the party’s National Executive was shared and endorsed by party leaders, but it drew strong criticism from the opposition in the country.

In the post, published on the party’s website, the PT called the dictator “President Nicolás Maduro, now reelected” and advocated that he “continue dialogue with the opposition.” The Chavista dictatorship has a history of imprisoning political opponents and some of Maduro’s main opponents have been banned from running for office.

The announcement of the election results, made by the National Electoral Council (CNE), an organization controlled by the Maduro government, took place without the voting records being released and with electoral observers being barred. The stance generated strong international repercussions, protests and violence in the streets of Caracas and in several regions of the country, especially after polls indicated a large victory for the opposition.

Despite this, the PT called the process “a peaceful, democratic and sovereign journey.” The party also blamed international sanctions, imposed due to Maduro’s authoritarian actions, as responsible for “Venezuela’s serious problems.”

Senator Sérgio Moro (União Brasil-PR) published criticisms of the president’s party on X (formerly Twitter). In the post with a photo of Lula holding a microphone and pointing his finger, Moro described the statement as “shameful,” referred to Maduro as the “tyrant of Caracas,” and said that the support “confirms the worst fears that Lula’s party poses risks to democracy.”

In the core group supporting former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), deputies and senators also used social media to criticize the PT. Senator Rogério Marinho (PL-RN) said that the party’s support for “bloody and repressive dictatorships” is “a surprise to zero people (sic)”. Senator Flávio Bolsonaro (PL-RJ), the former president’s eldest son, used his X profile to say that “it is not possible” that people still believe that Lula and the PT defend democracy.

Leader

Although it was supported by the leadership and prominent figures, the PT statement was not unanimous in the party. Senator Randolfe Rodrigues (AP), who recently joined the PT and is the leader of Lula’s government in Congress, disagreed with the party’s official position and declared that the presidential election in Venezuela was “unfair.” “An election in which the results cannot be certified and where international observers were vetoed is an election without legitimacy,” the senator told CNN Brasil.

By diverging from the PT’s official position, Randolfe clashed with party colleagues, such as federal deputy Gleisi Hoffmann (PT-PR), national president of the party, who replicated the party’s official statement on her X profile.

The governor of Minas Gerais, Romeu Zema (Novo), also criticized Venezuela’s electoral process, shortly before the PT’s official statement was published, saying that the reelection of Maduro, whom he referred to as a dictator, raises doubts by “contradicting the popular will demonstrated in the polls”.