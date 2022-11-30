“The polis degenerate into democracies and democracies into despotisms.” Aristotle

still yesterday morning most of the deputies They thought that the initiative constitutional electoral reform, majority by Brunette and their allies in commissions of the Chamber of Deputies, would appear yesterday in plenary session. President Lopez Obrador took for granted in the morning which would be rejected: “The conservative bloc – he said – does not want there to be fewer positions, fewer senators, they want to continue maintaining multi-member seats, they want to continue giving a lot of money to the parties, they want the parties to continue appointing the councillors, they do not want the people to elect them “.

But something happened on the way. Early yesterday the coordinator of the deputies of Brunette he told Ciro Gomez Leyva in his radio program that the vote would be postponed until 6th of December. He later released a tweet saying: “Out of prudence and to allow time for the analysis of the electoral reform opinion, approved in commissions, the coordinators of the Together We Make History Coalition agreed to ask the Board of Directors of @Mx_Diputados that said project be addressed next Tuesday.”

This happened while the president was speaking in the morning. When a reporter informed him that the initiative would not be voted on until December 6, he replied that he would launch his plan Ba reform to the secondary laws: “For example, the fact that the votes are not bought”, said. She did not remember, perhaps, that Vote buying is already prohibited.

The constitutional initiative it had no chance of getting two-thirds of the votes for approval yesterday, but neither will it next week. The postponement has little to do with prudence and much less with giving time for the analysis. Although the initiative is extraordinarily long, most of it is straw: a simple record of old initiatives that had not been ruled on. The articles of the reform are the same that the president presented on April 28 and that has been widely discussed among legislators and in media.

The opposition has joined ranks to prevent the approval of this reform. It would take a lot of work blackmail either moche so that the government you could get the qualified majority you need. opposition leaders they know that this initiative is different from the one that, for example, led to the extension of the term in which the permanent armed force may participate in functions of public security. This is one reform which, if successful, will load the dice into the future elections to favor the majority party. To vote for it is to open the way to the reimposition of a party hegemonic. For small parties it is as much as voting for their extinction.

The leaders of the satellite parties of the government are aware. Therefore, both the Labor Party as the Green Party they questioned this reformwhich will take away resources and political positionswhich is made to favor Brunette and not to them. The president’s decision not to wait for a vote on the initiative before launching his plan B it is a sign that he is determined to do without his allies.

The confusion that has surrounded this initiative reveals that there are differences not only between the government and the opposition, but also between the government and its allies. No one in the group in power dares to contradict the presidentbut steam legislating is causing problems in the alliance. The president, however, wants new electoral rules before the next elections.

Editorial. The newspaper The Washington Post published an editorial yesterday that says: “Mexico must stop López Obrador’s latest move.” The president, he claims, is trying to reestablish the “authoritarian system that prevailed under the PRI. The United States has many interests in Mexico, but none more important than ensuring that democracy flourishes.”