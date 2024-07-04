The Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi launched the Mideem model for women’s weddings, as part of the “Mideem” initiative, which was launched last April, within the framework of the Abu Dhabi Strategy for Family Quality of Life, with the aim of directing young Emiratis who are about to get married to move away from extravagance and adopt simplicity.

The “Madeem” model for women’s weddings seeks to establish the authentic traditions of women’s weddings in Emirati society, in which the parties are characterised by simplicity and take into account the modern needs of young people. The model also encourages them to draw inspiration from the authentic Emirati values ​​that call for moderation, modesty and simplicity in wedding party practices, which contributes to starting a stable married life that leads to building cohesive families that continue the path of comprehensive and sustainable renaissance.

The Midem model for women’s weddings was designed to guide those about to get married to plan wisely when holding wedding parties, in line with the principles derived from the authentic Emirati heritage, which establishes the importance of the family as the cornerstone of society. The model also aims to guide the wedding parties sector to hold weddings that are in line with the customs and traditions of the country’s society, while preserving the distinctive and elegant details of modern wedding parties in a wise, moderate manner, and away from exaggerated preparations.

As for the main criteria and conditions for benefiting from the Madim model for women’s weddings, they are that the spouses must be UAE citizens, and the husband must be a citizen of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi or a resident of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, in addition to joining the pre-marriage program offered by the Madim Center for Family Preparation.

The Chairman of the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, explained: “The new model supports the adoption of positive practices in terms of financial planning by directing society towards the idea of ​​holding simpler and more balanced parties that combine the virtues of generosity, moderation and modesty, and authenticity and modernity, so that the parties are derived from our authentic Emirati culture, while ensuring the availability of all elegant modern elements, and giving the couple the opportunity to choose and express their opinions and personal tastes while avoiding exaggeration and extravagance. His Excellency pointed out that lavish weddings lead to excessive spending and waste of money, which is what we want our youth to avoid so that they can enjoy a life of affection, love and blessings.”

For her part, Dr. Laila Al Hayas, Executive Director of the Community Development Sector at the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, said: “The model includes a set of packages that meet the needs of those about to get married in terms of financial cost and the number of invitees. The model has also been designed to suit the needs of those wishing to hold a wedding ceremony, whether at home or in wedding halls that offer the “Medim” benefits package, or in government halls, by giving them the opportunity to choose from pre-determined dates that are detailed on the electronic Medim platform.”

Model application mechanism

A set of guidelines have been set for weddings that will follow this model, which are inspired by the country’s authentic heritage, such as holding the women’s wedding ceremony during the afternoon for a period of up to 3 hours, with hospitality including “Fawala”, which is a group of light meals and Arabic coffee, in addition to organizing the place to be in the style of an “Emirati Majlis” to encourage communication between the invitees.

Through the model, individual women’s weddings can be held, or jointly between a number of families, following the example of the wise leadership. Weddings can also be held for several brides on consecutive days, allowing for participation in the preparations and some elements of decoration, lighting and sound, in a step that reflects solidarity and social cohesion. The model offers options that keep pace with modern needs for elegance and modernity, ensuring an unforgettable wedding. The department called on Abu Dhabi citizens to visit the Medeem electronic platform via: https://medeem.gov.ae/