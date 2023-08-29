Now that the passengers of the Wagner plane have been identified with the DNA test, the most delicate phase of the elimination of Evgeny Prigozhin from Russian politics begins, that of memory. The problem of the funeral of the man who for two months has attracted more attention, hopes and fears than Vladimir Putin himself is thorny and difficult to solve. To bury him with full honors would be to consecrate him as a hero. A hurried and discreet funeral would confirm him as a martyr. A solemn burial would strengthen the cult of the surviving Wagners, a deliberately modest funeral would anger them. But above all, there is the problem of the Russian president’s presence at the ceremony: his participation would seem almost like a posthumous pardon for the attempted coup launched by Prigozhin at the end of June, while his absence would confirm Putin’s responsibility for many, if only as inspirer of what no one doubts was an attack.

These are dilemmas that the Kremlin is trying to resolve quickly, and when presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov avoids confirming Putin’s forthcoming commitments, it becomes clear – although the press secretary has by now been refuted without any regard by his boss – that the decision has not yet been made. In fact, the law requires that a “Hero of Russia” – a decoration that Prigozhin had obtained last year, despite not possessing any official military rank – be buried in the “pantheon of national glory” in Mytishi, near Moscow, in the presence of highest military ranks, that is, the very ones he had insulted and challenged. The alternative is a ceremony in one of the memorial fields in his hometown, Petersburg, but the problem arises of Governor Aleksandr Beglov, another whom Prigozhin had persecuted and threatened until his last days. The idea of ​​a common burial of all seven Wagner commanders who died on the plane was immediately dismissed as a nightmare: the creation of a sort of mausoleum would offer the cult of mercenaries, which has already seen improvised altars spring up in several cities Russian, a permanent center. And a state funeral open to all risks turning into a protest march, an opposition meeting, a moment of anger, impossible in a regime that has practically prohibited any public demonstration that is not strictly scripted and controlled by the authorities.

The solution will probably be a semi-secret funeral, and in fact Peskov insisted that “the decision rests with the family”. Meanwhile, several sources do not even confirm that Prigozhin’s body has been returned to his family. Yesterday evening, Petersburg was electrified by the news that metal detectors were installed at the entrance to the Serafimovskoe cemetery (the necropolis of the siege of Leningrad, as well as many intellectuals and generals) as a funeral signal with the presence of VIPs. In the meantime, sources close to the Wagners revealed that the family members of Valery Chekalov, the head of logistics for the mercenaries who died on the same plane, had already opted for a private burial in another Petersburg cemetery, Severnoe, and that entry would be limited to relatives and fellow soldiers on display of a special “token”. Another proposal that circulated in mercenary circles was a tomb for Prigozhin in Bakhmut, therefore in Ukrainian territory, on the front line: a very media-savvy find that would have guaranteed the absence of an audience. Probably, however, the most convenient solution for the Kremlin would be to convince Prigozhin’s widow, Lyubov, and her children Pavel and Polina to a strictly private funeral, to be notified “after the funeral”, or in any case with such short notice as to prevent to his fans to reach the cemetery.

Meanwhile, the battle of posthumous memory is raging in Wagner’s other necropolises, which were expanding in recent months in various Russian cities to house the thousands of mercenaries sent by Prigozhin to die in Ukraine. While the video of a burning cemetery, circulated on social media, turned out to be a fake, the footage from Samara and Ekaterinburg showing the burials of Prigozhin’s soldiers being paved and leveled by bulldozers are true. The followers of the Wagners cried outrage, but it seems that the work was commissioned – and paid for – by Prigozhin himself, to standardize the tombs by crowning them with black marble pyramids. A dark and almost esoteric symbology, which was not appreciated by many families of mercenaries who would have preferred a more classic Orthodox cross. Instead, the altars to the Wagners that arose in Moscow, Petersburg, Ekaterinburg and in many other places remain. But if in Tver someone placed the photo of Putin’s cook on the memorial to the victims of the political repressions of communism, in Saratov, Perm and Belgorod the photos of the dead in the plane crash were placed (with some local controversy) on the war memorials in the Second World War, and in Irkutsk the mayor has just inaugurated an obelisk to the Wagners. And this creates a dilemma for Putin that will remain even after Prigozhin’s funeral: it was the Russian president who wanted to equate the invaders of Ukraine with the fighters against Nazism 80 years ago, only to get scared when this cult began to have idols , priests and now even martyrs revered precisely because they are perceived as critics of the Kremlin.