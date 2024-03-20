From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 03/20/2024 – 19:03

The president of National Confederation of Industry (CNI), Ricardo Albanconsiders that the decision of the Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) of the Central Bank to maintain the pace of reducing the basic interest rate (Selic) by just 0.5 percentage points is insufficient and will further penalize economic activity in Brazil. For Alban, expanding the Selic reduction is compatible with the current scenario of inflation under control and essential to reduce financing costs.

“The inflation situation in Brazil has been allowing, for some time now, a more intense reduction in real interest rates. The Copom also has to consider in its decisions the damage that the high basic interest rate has been causing to the economy”, states the president of the CNI. “The CNI understands that, keeping the inflation scenario under control, it is essential to accelerate the pace of reducing the Selic rate at the next Copom meeting”, adds Alban.

The country's inflationary situation remains positive. The Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), which was 5.60% in the 12 months up to February 2023, closed at 4.50% in the 12 months ending in February 2024, remaining within the upper limit of the inflation target for 2024 (4.5%).

“In this scenario, it is important that the Central Bank understands the Brazilian reality and makes its contribution to the much-needed reduction in the financial cost borne by companies, which accumulates throughout the production chains, and by consumers. Without this urgent change in stance, it will become more difficult to advance the neo-industrialization agenda, which, consequently, nullifies opportunities for greater economic prosperity for the country”, emphasizes the president of the CNI.

Inflation expectations are also favorable

In addition to the slowdown in current inflation, expectations are also positive. According to the Central Bank's Focus Report, inflation projections are of 3.79% at the end of 2024 and 3.51% at the end of 2025. It is important to highlight that, in January of this year, expectations for 2024 were 3.90%. Expectations are falling and signal once again that the inflation target will be met, but in an even better condition than that observed in 2023, as, in addition to respecting the upper limit, there must be an approach to the center of the target (3.0%) .

Another reason for a more intense cut in the Selic rate, in the CNI's assessment, is the damage that high real interest rates are causing to the Brazilian economy. Even with the five reductions in the Selic rate carried out since August 2023, the real interest rate – which disregards the effects of inflation – is still at 7.5% per year, therefore 3.0 points above the neutral interest rate, the one which neither stimulates nor discourages economic activity.

This very high level of the real interest rate is reflected in the credit market, with an increase in the level of default and a reduction in concessions. Default in the credit portfolio with free resources to companies, which was 2.2% in January 2023, rose to 3.4% in January 2024. Furthermore, credit grants with free resources to companies fell by 5.5% , in real terms, in the accumulated result for the last 12 months until January 2024, compared to the accumulated result for the immediately previous 12 months.

Adverse conditions deter investment

Adverse conditions in the credit market limit consumption and deter investment, punishing the country's economic activity. Not surprisingly, GDP stagnated in the last two quarters of 2023, and investment (Gross Fixed Capital Formation), an essential element for sustainable economic growth, fell 3.0%, comparing 2023 with 2022.

Furthermore, expectations for Brazilian economic activity in 2024 are not encouraging. According to projections by the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Brazilian GDP should grow 1.7% in 2024, while in emerging and middle-income countries GDP growth should be 4.0%, on average.