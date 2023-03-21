Jirard ‘The Completionist’ Khalil is a popular streamer or content creator, and these days he garnered more attention for buying a copy of every single game on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop.

Yes, this video game fanatic bought 866 of the Wii U as well as 1,547 of the 3DS. In the case of the former, it required 1.2TB of storage space and in the case of the latter, 267GB. This is a great variety of software.

How much money did it cost you to buy all the titles mentioned above? Well, nothing less than $22,791 dollars, which is equivalent to $429,492.98 Mexican pesos at the current exchange rate.

It is necessary to point out that the money to buy the games did not come entirely from Khalil’s purse, but was actually through donations. Besides, he doesn’t plan to keep them; he wants to donate them to the Video Game History Foundation.

The Video Game History Foundation is a non-profit organization that is dedicated to preserving the history of video games. To purchase these 3DS and Wii U titles this streamer used eShop point cards.

In total there were 454 of them and he had to enter one by one. She also dealt with the $250 limit on this digital store; he had to recharge 72 times for that amount due to this digital cap.

This maybe the biggest and most expensive video I’ve ever made. It took me almost a whole year. It was a long and intense journey. I bought EVERY Nintendo Wii U and Nintendo 3DS game from the Eshop before they’re closed. This is how it went. https://t.co/qGMQGJBksN pic.twitter.com/LPXCZ4o4zv — Jirard The Completionist (@Completionist) March 18, 2023

When will the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop close?

As planned, the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop will close its doors on March 27, 2023. Players will no longer be able to purchase video games or downloadable content or DLC.

The same applies to the demos that are available, which is to be expected. This is a problem because around a thousand titles will disappear with the combined closure of both digital stores. These platforms are the only way to acquire them.

Despite the closure of these versions of the eShop, players will still be able to re-download the games they have purchased; the same applies to the DLC. Likewise, they will get software updates and online gameplay will continue.

But no one knows how much longer those options will be around. Nintendo’s priority is the Nintendo Switch as well as the store associated with this console.

In addition to the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U eShop we have more video game information at EarthGamer.