For Pierina Paganelli’s crime, the agents took the DNA of her daughter-in-law and brother Loris: what is happening

The crime appears to still be shrouded in mystery Pierina Paganelli, because more than a week after the events took place, the culprit has still not been found. In the last few hours, the agents have collected the DNA of the daughter-in-law and brother Loris.

All the necessary investigations are underway, while the elderly nurse’s family are preparing to give her thelast farewell. The celebration of the rite is scheduled for today, Saturday 14 October, at 10.30.

The 78-year-old’s crime took place on the evening of October 3. Precisely in the garage of a building located in the hamlet of Ca’ Acquabuonawhich is located a few kilometers from Rimini.

Pierina had gone out that evening to go to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses to do her homework prayers. His return time is around 22. Then we still don’t know who, but someone waited for him to return, behind the brings which leads to the building’s elevator.

After she goes through the panic door, she has hit from behind. They are well 17 the blows he inflicted on her, but only two caused her death.

The camera of a neighbor, who is inside one of those garages, filmed his last screambefore losing his life.

The investigations into the crime of Pierina Paganelli

The daughter-in-law Manuela Bianchi the next morning, he accompanied his 16-year-old daughter to school, around 7.55am. She didn’t go down to the garage, as she had her car on the street. But once she returned to the condominium, she passed through the underground floor.

Once here, he found the body of the old lady. However, she didn’t immediately recognize that she was there mother in law. In fact, she first went to a neighbor, saying that she was indeed her mother. When they came back down together, she has discovery who was actually Pierina.

The agents are focusing their investigations precisely on family sphere. In these last hours they took the DNA of the daughter-in-law, but also that of the brother Loris Bianchi. Now they are looking too the murder weapon in the bins in the area. Only further investigations will provide concrete answers on what happened.