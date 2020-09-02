A.When the bus pulls up at the hotel, the helpers with the disinfectant are ready. They spray the liquid generously over suitcases and bags. From the Chinese point of view, it is not only the Germans who landed in Qingdao on Lufthansa flight 786 from Frankfurt in the morning who are at risk of infection. All objects that you have brought with you are also considered to be potential virus carriers. The entire hotel staff wears full body protective suits. Hair, hands and shoes are wrapped in plastic. For two weeks we will only see people in suits like this. They put food in front of the room door three times a day, and twice a day they come to take the temperature. What most of the guests don’t know: A police officer in every corridor ensures that they do not go over to the next door neighbor or leave the hotel.

China regards all countries beyond its own borders as risk areas. That is why the country has generally banned foreigners from entering the country since March. But there are exceptions, and we are one of them. LH786 is no ordinary scheduled flight. It was chartered by the German Chamber of Commerce Abroad to bring employees of German and other European companies and their families back to China. It is the eleventh of 13 such flights. Around a quarter of the 222 passengers on board are children and spouses. Some have been waiting for their return for five months. Despite valid residence permits, they had to apply for new entry visas.

The organization of the flights is an arduous struggle with the Chinese bureaucracy. The German Chamber of Commerce alone employs 15 people, full-time. The flights also tie up immense human resources at the diplomatic level. New guidelines and hurdles are constantly being put in place because the provincial politicians involved fear disadvantages for their careers if there is a new corona case in their area of ​​responsibility.

Isolation from the rest of the world is part of the rigid strategy that China has used to bring the coronavirus under control. While we stay in our rooms for two weeks in the Qingdao Hotel Mangrovenbaum, the largest beer festival in Asia is taking place a few kilometers away. A ZDF television team shows that people dance, sing and bawl exuberantly – as in normal years at the Oktoberfest in Munich. Without masks and distance rules. The Chinese strategy aims to discover every single case of infection, no matter what the cost. That is why each of us is tested for corona a total of six times in the mouth or nose. Our blood is also checked for antibodies against the virus. Even small children are not spared. The reason is that the blood test should provide an even more accurate picture.

German carelessness versus Chinese fear of people

The idea that returnees can go into quarantine at home on their own after entering the country or arrange for themselves to be tested seems bold from a Chinese point of view. There is the first corona test before departure and the second before passport control. How different was the reception at the end of June on the outward journey from Beijing to Brussels. “Did you arrive from Beijing?” Asked a customs officer wearing only a simple protective mask. We nodded and prepared for inconvenience. But the customs officer only said: “Welcome to Belgium!” We could go where we wanted and could hardly believe it. After months in China, the carelessness with which many Germans moved around bars, swimming pools and subways seemed bold to us. The face mask had become our second skin even before Corona because of the air pollution. There was also a certain fear of people.