A new scientific study concluded that eating yogurt on a daily basis helps patients with blood pressure control and put it under control.

The study was prepared by researchers at the University of South Australia and the University of Maine, and published in the International Dairy Journal.

The researchers sought to shed light on the relationship between yogurt consumption and blood pressure and risk factors that lead to cardiovascular disease.

More than one billion people suffer from high blood pressure, which puts them at risk of developing cardiovascular and vascular diseases, and is the leading cause of death in the United States.

High blood pressure is the most important factor leading to cardiovascular and vascular diseases, so it is necessary to find ways to help patients control it.

“Dairy products, especially yogurt, can be able to lower blood pressure, because these products contain nutrients such as calcium, magnesium and potassium, all of which are involved in regulating blood pressure,” says study co-author Alexandra Wade.

“Yogurt is particularly interesting because it also contains bacteria that promote the secretion of proteins that lower blood pressure,” she says.

And it was considered that the study provided new evidence of the association of yogurt consumption with the ability to control blood pressure.

The study population consisted of 915 people, and the researchers sought to find out the level of yogurt consumption by these participants.

The blood pressure was defined in the study as being more than or equal to 140/90 mm Hg, while the normal pressure was less than 120/80 mm Hg.

The study found that those who ate yogurt daily were less likely to develop high blood pressure.