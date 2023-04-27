Minister of Institutional Relations says that the result of the trial is an “important achievement” for the government

The Minister of Institutional Relations, Alexandre Padilha (PT), said this Wednesday (April 26, 2023) that the STJ (Superior Court of Justice) decision to allow the Union to charge IRPJ (Individual Income Tax) and CSLL (Social Contribution on Net Income) on ICMS (Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services) tax benefits will reinforce the government’s ability to recover the public budget.

“We had an important achievement today at the STJ, which reinforces the government’s ability to recover the public budget. It was an important victory for the government and the Ministry of Finance conducted this debate”, said Padilha.

The STF (Federal Supreme Court) determined the suspension of the session, but the STJ upheld the judgment, whose decision was unanimous. The measure authorized by the STJ, however, is suspended until deliberation in plenary of the STF.

MINIMIZES CPMI IMPACTS

Padilha also minimized the impact of the installation of the CPMI (Mixed Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry) on the acts of January 8, which will take place in Congress, on the agenda of relevant projects for the government, such as the vote on the new fiscal framework. “The absolute priority of the government in the National Congress is voting on both social projects that are being recreated, as well as the economic agenda”he said.

The minister participated in the 1st event of the Sustainable Economic and Social Development Council, held at the Planalto Palace. The organization promoted the debate “Equality Dialogues”, with the theme of racial equality. In addition to Padilha, the following participated:

Sônia Guajajara – Minister of Indigenous Peoples;

Márcia Lima – Secretary of Policies and Affirmative Actions, Combating and Overcoming Racism at the Ministry of Racial Equality;

Paulo Pereira – Secretary of the Council;

Alejandro de la Fuente – scholar and art curator, researcher and expert on slavery and race relations;

Luiz Valcov Loureiro – executive director of the Fulbright Commission in Brazil.

Haddad compares the Brazilian fiscal situation to a “crusade”

Haddad says STJ judgment on ICMS was “exemplary”