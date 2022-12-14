Evolute has launched its own mobile application that will allow you to control electric vehicles of the Russian brand remotely, as well as make it easier to find a charging station. This was reported to Izvestia in the press service of the company.

Evolute’s partner in the development of a multifunctional mobile application was the domestic IT company Electro.Cars. It is available for Android and iOS smartphones. The application is integrated with the telemetric complex, which is equipped with Evolute electric cars.

It makes it possible to monitor the technical and service parameters of an electric vehicle using a mobile device.

The application will allow the owner of the car to solve many problems. For example, create a route to the desired charging station, check its status and book a connector. Through the application, you can pay for charging online, as well as remotely control the process. In the future, the function of booking the desired connector at a suitable time for the owner will be available.

In the near future, it will be possible to remotely adjust the climate control, warm up or cool down the interior of the car. In addition, it will be possible to add family members to use the keyless entry and control functions of the electric car.

