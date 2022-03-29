Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Whether for or against Andrés Manuel López Obrador remaining in the presidency of the republic, It is necessary to vote on April 10, the panelists who made up the state discussion forum on the revocation of the mandate agreed.organized by the National Electoral Institute (INE).

For her part, Nancy Beatriz de Santiago, explained that citizen participation plays an important part of the vote to revoke the mandate to be held on April 10so that people who are against the government or are in favor of keeping AMLO in the presidency, must go to exercise their right to vote at the polls, this is due to the low turnout that is estimated, which he hardly considered it will reach 40 percent and, in an unlikely scenario, 50 or 60 percent of the nominal list in the country.

Among what he considered favorable scenarios is the fact that the president leaves or stays, this because it generates a cultural change, perspective, expectation and perception in politicians, as long as there is a considerable participation of voters.

“We citizens need to do what has to be done, and if we are not going to vote, then let’s not complain,” he reiterated.

Since a necessary participation of 40 percent of the electoral register, Hada Rosabel Salas Burgos, highlighted the need to polish the democratic tool that represents the fact that the revocation of the mandate is integrated into the law, since among the positive aspects it stands out that it does not the collection of 3 percent in signatures must be met, and the behavior of the rulers can be regulated in the face of the possibility of being removed from the government if they do not meet the needs of the Mexican people, however, it is a costly process, if it is proposed as a constant exercise in authorities that are doing a good job.