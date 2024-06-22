OpenAI is certainly the company that has made the most progress over the years in the development of generative artificial intelligence, i.e. complex algorithms which, starting from the immense datasets made up of enormous quantities of data taken from the network, often in the unawareness of those who produced themthey are able to produce texts, images, videos, voices and so on.
What the intellectual Noam Chomsky called “the greatest property theft ever since Native American lands by European settlers” because it “copies existing works by existing artists and changes enough to escape copyright laws” to many is the future of creative jobs, creative works that for Open AI CTO, Mira Murati, should never have existedin the first place.
Make it like OpenAI
Strange, because OpenAI used the voice of actress Scarlett Johansson without permission, after her refusal to collaborate with the company, and was recently accused of using millions of videos published on YouTube for its datasets, again without permission.
More generally, there are now many complaints regarding cases of plagiarism carried out by artificial intelligences, including DALL-E and Stable Diffusion which used works of art without authorization and fake shows by dead artists that appeared online to glorify new technologies and make those who wrote the prompts feel creative.
More precisely, Murati declared: “Some creative work may disappear, but perhaps it shouldn’t have existed in the first place,” which is quite disconcerting, although a prime example of the cynicism that drives certain realities and the billions of dollars that follow them.
#Open #ChatGPT #company #creative #works #exist #plagiarize #problems
Leave a Reply