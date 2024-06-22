OpenAI is certainly the company that has made the most progress over the years in the development of generative artificial intelligence, i.e. complex algorithms which, starting from the immense datasets made up of enormous quantities of data taken from the network, often in the unawareness of those who produced themthey are able to produce texts, images, videos, voices and so on.

What the intellectual Noam Chomsky called “the greatest property theft ever since Native American lands by European settlers” because it “copies existing works by existing artists and changes enough to escape copyright laws” to many is the future of creative jobs, creative works that for Open AI CTO, Mira Murati, should never have existedin the first place.