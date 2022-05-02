A new pack allows you to get several Jurassic Park games for very little money.

It costs so little that it is practically a gift, especially considering its quality. If you like strategy and management games and are passionate about Jurassic Park, you are undoubtedly interested in the new Humble Bundle promotion, which allows us to get Jurassic World Evolution for just one euro.

If you have already bought other packs of the style you will know that this is the minimum price, but if you invest a little more money, you can receive other games or, as in this case, various extras to improve the Jurassic World Evolution experience. In this way, for 5.87 euros you will have the base game plus four of the DLC that expand the number of dinosaurs, and for 9.93 euros, the number of extra content amounts to nine plus the game itself.

In our review of Jurassic World Evolution we already told you about the key features of this video game that gives us the freedom to build our own Jurassic Park, emulating the style of other games like Planet Coaster or Planet Zoo from the same studio, Frontier. If you are curious about the game, you can take advantage of this limited offer which will be available until the afternoon of May 18.

Buy Jurassic World Evolution for 1 euro

Also remember that just a few months ago the sequel to this management game was put up for sale, notably improving the playable bases with more customization options and new challenges to face, as we told you about in our Jurassic World review Evolution 2.

