There are brown streaks of mud under Lorena Wiebes' sunken eyes. Rainwater drips from her cycling glasses, her outfit is stained and soaked. Just like the rest of the women's peloton that arrives at the finish of the Tour of Flanders in Oudenaarde, Wiebes looks like a drowned cat, and she is not happy.

“I'm disappointed that I just couldn't keep up at the Oude Kwaremont. I didn't have a great day, I just missed that percentage to come along. In some ways that is a missed opportunity.”

These seem to be routine words from a classics specialist who realizes that she has left something behind. But they come from the mouth of the woman who won in bunch sprints in the Tour de France, in the Giro d'Italia, in the Scheldeprijs. Wiebes is considered one of the fastest women in the peloton, but especially on the flat. And now, to her own dissatisfaction, she has finished eleventh in the greatest Flemish cycling classic, one and a half minutes behind winner Elisa Longo Borghini from Italy.

Wiebes has developed into a rider to be reckoned with in the spring classics. She won Ghent-Wevelgem last week. Although in a sprint, with a few millimeters lead over the Italian Elisa Balsamo, but that after a race of more than 170 kilometers over nasty Flemish hills that had decimated the peloton to fewer than forty riders.

Surrounded by meadows

For Wiebes it is the reward of a long process. She moved to South Limburg in December last year, the Amstel Gold Race route passes her house. Before that she lived in Mijdrecht, surrounded by meadows. “The highest hill in the area was the Kopje van Bloemendaal,” she says laughing a few days before the Tour of Flanders. Now she runs at full speed for a few blocks up the Keutenberg, a climb of 1.2 kilometers with an initial slope of more than 20 percent and an average gradient of 6.7 percent.

She had lost some of the pleasure in cycling with her then team DSM

The fast woman who won all three editions of the Scheldeprijs for women – the race that is also seen as the unofficial World Cup bunch sprint – has started to enjoy cycling in the hills. Wiebes sees it as a way to continually improve, so she challenges herself. “I now prefer to ride to the finish with a small group than with a hundred people. That is a lot clearer.”

Her SD Worx team encourages her in this new self-development. In fact, it was a reason for Wiebes to join the team at the beginning of 2023. “I knew that they always race aggressively, so I had the idea that I could develop there.” With her then team DSM, she had lost some of the fun in cycling and felt pushed into the box of the mass sprinter. She was criticized if she made her training too difficult, fearing that they were with the team that it would be at the expense of her top speed in the sprint.

Like music to the ears

The message Wiebes received from SD Worx when she inquired whether she could come and drive with them? “We are not just going to race for bunch sprints, so we expect you to take a step in your development,” says sporting manager Danny Stam. That was music to Wiebes' ears. “I am given more freedom to find out what kind of rider I am and what I want to be. So we figured it out pretty quickly,” she recalls. The development she is now experiencing is “what we hoped for when we attracted her,” says Stam.

As soon as Wiebes joined the team, the trainers started working with her to increase her endurance. “She had to be able to survive harsher conditions,” says Stam. And now look: as soon as it goes up and the thinning out starts in the peloton, Wiebes is often the last to hang in the leading group. That's enough; if it comes to a sprint, she is still (one of) the fastest.

This year, Wiebes pedaled her highest peak values ​​ever in the run-up to the UAE Tour, the opening of her season. She won the first two stages of the stage race in the Middle East. “I think my training is well balanced,” she says. “Due to the combination of strength training, sprint training, and training in the hills, I achieved much better lactate tests during training camps than last year.”

Yet she also surprises herself. Last year, for example, when she cycled up the Cauberg in the fourth stage of the Simac Ladies Tour with the best in September and came second. “I didn't expect to be on stage there.”

National coach Loes Gunnewijk is only allowed to take four women to France, and the competition is extremely fierce

The win in Gent-Wevelgem shows that she can now also win such races. The Belgian classic has been at the top of her list to win for some time – she thinks it is a great race, with a big name and great history – but it never happened. She fell for the last two years. “I didn't dare to make it a goal anymore,” she says. “But I did indicate that I would like to win it.”

Get gold

Her victory was also important for Wiebes towards the Olympic Games. Wiebes wants to strike gold there, a plan that has been in her head since 2020. “I still want to win as many bunch sprints as possible, but it has become less important. Paris is the big goal.” In November she did a reconnaissance of the course, which is 158 kilometers and has nine climbs. “That is really quite difficult.” That's why she wants to be able to come over the hills, and this was confirmation for herself that she can do it.

She must also show that she deserves a place in the Dutch selection. National coach Loes Gunnewijk is only allowed to take four women to France, and the competition is extremely fierce. In that sense, the victory in Gent-Wevelgem was also a victory over Charlotte Kool, says Wiebes. Kool, also a sprinter, finished fourth. “If I were to be beaten by her every sprint, she would come along.”

In her current form, Wiebes is a multi-functional weapon for her team. On Sunday morning, the plan is for Wiebes to be kept in reserve as an extra asset, says team leader Lars Boom at the team bus. Her teammates Demi Vollering and the Belgian Lotte Kopecky are the leaders. “But if she can stay with Marianne Vos, and she is strong enough for that, then she can be very important. If a group drives to the finish, they can easily win,” says Boom.

For a moment that scenario seems to be coming true, when it turns out that the persistent rain from the gray sky above the Flemish landscape on Easter Sunday determines the course. First, almost the entire men's peloton has to put their foot down on the slippery cobblestones of the Koppenberg – Mathieu van der Poel does not, he makes his decisive attack there and wins. Then exactly the same thing happens in exactly the same place in the women's race.

Immediately top favorites Kopecky and Vollering seem as good as eliminated from victory. It looks funny, the Belgian world champion clumsily running up slippery cobblestones in her spotless white suit. A leading group of eight manages to cycle through and is away. Wiebes is there.

“When I heard that Demi and Lotte were not there, I thought: 'Oh',” Wiebes says after the finish about her own surprise in the race. From the large Dutch team, which was the winner in the peloton last year, she is suddenly the only remaining rider in the final of one of the biggest races of the year.

But then Vollering returns, and Kopecky also gives chase. It turns out to be in vain when a group of three pulls away and Longo Borghini sprints to victory. Wiebes has already had to pass at the Oude Kwaremont and ends up eleventh after her higher-ranked teammates. Recovering from the strenuous effort, she realizes that she could almost keep up with the best on the toughest Flemish hills. “I hope that I can take another step next year,” says Wiebes. For her, this Tour of Flanders leaves her wanting more.