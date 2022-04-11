In the absence of five dates for the end of the regular stage, this is how the position tables are ???

? How would the quarterfinal matches be taking place?

➜ Racing – Aldosivi

➜ Tiger – Defense

➜ Students – Union

➜ River – Mouthhttps://t.co/LWnPI28C81 pic.twitter.com/XSr18TVeN7

– Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) April 11, 2022