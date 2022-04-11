There are five dates left for the end of the first phase of the Professional League Cup and the teams are looking to get closer to qualifying for the quarterfinals.
The first four of each zone will advance to the next round and we will tell you how the duels are at the moment.
Racing is one of the best teams of the semester and is undefeated. He is the leader with 21 points and for now he would face Aldosivi who is fourth with 13 points. Fernando Gago would meet again with the last club he directed.
For the moment, the game that everyone dreams of seeing is taking place. River vs. Boca would be facing each other in the quarterfinals. The last precedent was a 1-0 victory for Xeneize with a goal from Sebastián Villa.
Two teams that play football well and that would arrive at an excellent time. Tigre is Tigre’s only escort, while Defense and Justice is in third position.
Estudiantes de la Plata is having a dream semester, shining in the Libertadores and in the tournament. He is the leader of his group with 18 points and will face Unión, which is fourth in Zone A with 17.
