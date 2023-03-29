The person in charge of Latin America of the US Department of State, Brian Nichols, affirmed this Wednesday that Your country rules out, for now, granting temporary protection status to Colombian migrants, as the government of President Gustavo Petro has been demanding.

This was stated by Nichols in an interview with the Efe agency in which he assured that the situation in Colombia currently “is good”.

“If Colombia comes to have a situation that requires that, under the law it is possible, however I think the situation in Colombia is quite good since the 2016 agreement (with the FARC),” Nichols told Eph.

The statement by the person in charge of Latin America comes just one day after the end of the tenth high-level dialogue between Colombia and the United States, that took place between Monday and Tuesday in Washington with important delegations from both countries.

During these two days, the representatives of both countries addressed key issues on the bilateral agenda such as migration, security and the anti-drug policy of the new Petro government.

Since a time ago, the Government of Colombia asked the Joe Biden Administration to apply the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and the Deferred Forced Departure (DED) humanitarian program that would prevent the deportation of Colombian migrants in the United States.

In fact, during the visit last year to Bogotá by the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, Petro requested a TPS for Colombians, like the one that was applied at the time for Venezuelans.

“I think that a TPS for Colombians is necessary,” said the Colombian president at a press conference.

However, Nichols told Efe that these types of programs require an analysis of the current situation in each country, adding that This is a decision of the United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

“It’s something that we’re always looking at in all countries, their internal conditions,” Nichols said.

The region has experienced a high migratory flow during the last year.

In his dialogue with the agency, Nichols also announced that the United States is willing to participate in the international conference to resolve the political crisis in Venezuela that Colombian President Gustavo Petro will convene in Bogotá.

“Yes, we are willing to participate. We are concerned about the situation of the Venezuelan people, and any country that is contributing its good votes and good offices to improve the situation is something important,” he said.

