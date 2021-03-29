The Buenos Aires government will not increase for now restrictions facing the imminent second wave of coronavirus. In this way, the administration led by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta distances itself from what was announced by the national government, which decided the teleworking for the Public Administration, and perhaps also of the Province, where measures are evaluated for the Recreational activities.

In the surroundings of the Buenosairean head of Government they maintain that “there are measures” taken that they are current. They refer, for example, to closing hours of bars and restaurants, which is maintained at 2, while in the Province was released on February 25.

As it transpired, the measures analyzed by the Province have to do with again restrict the hours for night circulation and reduce recreational activities. And although from La Rosada the message is that each jurisdiction decides its own restrictions, from the Buenos Aires government they insist that for now they will continue with the measures in force in that area as well.

Last week there was a claim from the gastronomic sector that, given the arrival of the low temperatures in autumn and winter, proposed to expand the capacity of the halls. Before, when the Province eliminated the time restriction, they had also proposed the same measure in the Capital. But none of the requests received affirmative answers.

In the City, some procedures are enabled with a prior shift, but a large part of those that can be done remotely remain in this modality.

Regarding the operation of the public administration, from Uspallata they maintain that a large part operates in telework mode and attention to the neighbors stays with turn, although a large part of the procedures that can be resolved remotely were never done in person again. They also ensure that another part of the campus reconverted its tasks and works in vaccination centers or testing centers, among other spaces related to the care of the pandemic.

“It is clear that there is an increase in cases and it is data that is monitored daily. But we understand that the measures that are in force are sufficient and for the moment it is not necessary to add new restrictions “, they say in the surroundings of the head of Government, who this afternoon, in a press conference, assured:” We will continue evaluating the parameters day by day. Decisions are made based on a set of indicators that are rigorously analyzed. When a measure is decided, it will be reported as always, with decisions based on evidence. “

Although Nation and City have common strategies, such as vaccination campaigns, in which jurisdictions depend on the supply of the Ministry of Health, and areas such as flight control and borders in which the national government is the one that decides, in the City It is not the first time that they seek to follow their own path, beyond the directives of lto Casa Rosada.

It already happened a few weeks ago, when the national government announced that it would allocate the Chinese vaccines from the laboratory Sinopharm to immunize teachers throughout the country and from Uspallata Street they announced that they would continue with the original plan and would use them to advance with health personnel.

Days later to the Capital used 16,000 of those vaccines for teachers of initial level and the first cycle of primary school. Also for managers and personnel affected by this type of task.

.In that week there was also a proposal from the Minister of Health, Fernán Quirós, about the distribution methodology. The official proposed review the dose allocation mechanism taking into account the incidence of risk groups in each population and not the number of inhabitants in each jurisdiction. He stated that the Capital was the district with higher percentage of people over 60 and health personnel.

That the City take its own path also produces a contrast with what happened last year, when Alberto Fernández’s decisions and announcements were made with Horacio Rodríguez Larreta sitting on one of his sides. They were times of good relations and in which the Buenos Aires Government discussed options and shared decisions also with Axel Kicillof, the governor of the Province.

Then it was time to raise openings to reactivate the economy. The City was the one that used to propose the most daring solutions and the Province the one that warned that fewer restrictions would result in more cases of contagion and the feared collapse of the healthcare system.

They were moments of the discussion by runners and large shopping centers. And then came the differences over the return to face-to-face classes, a discussion that ended at the beginning of the year, when all jurisdictions decided to start the year with full classrooms.

SC