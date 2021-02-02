Boca, after beating Banfield on penalties in San Juan, was the champion of the first edition of the Maradona Cup. And, for now, he will be the only champion of a cup that bears the name of the former captain of the Argentine National Team. For legal reasons, the contest that will begin in two weeks and that was to carry the name of Diez will change its name.

This was decided by the authorities of the AFA and the Professional Football League. The idea was to continue paying tribute to Diego Maradona, who died on November 25, 2020, and keep his name associated with the competition. But the leadership understands that the use of the brand can lead to legal complications in the midst of the fight for the succession of the assets, including his surname, left by the world football legend.

As I ask to find out ClarionMaradona’s former lawyer, Matías Morla, who is the owner of a company that has several trademarks associated with Diez registered, had offered to relinquish the name of his ex-attorney to the Professional Football League again without charge. However, after several informal conversations, he had requested that documentation be signed to record the transfer.

Morla, Diego Maradona’s former lawyer. Photo: Xinhua

Morla is one of the owners of the Sattivca corporation that has under the property rights of the brands “Diego Armando Maradona”, “Diego Maradona”, “Maradona”, “El Diego” and “El 10”, “Diegol” and “The Hand of God”, among others. Anyone who wants to use these names for commercial purposes will first have to negotiate with Sattvica.

That request, which occurred in the midst of the current inheritance litigation between the heirs of Maradona and Morla, raised doubts and made them open the umbrella to the Argentine soccer leadership, which does not intend to conflict with the children and family of the best story player.

Therefore, the decision was made to remove the name Maradona and the competition that will start the weekend of February 14 will be called the 2021 Professional Football League Cup.

Perhaps, later on and when all the conflicts are settled, the AFA will use the name of Maradona again. But for that you have to wait.

What will the tournament be like? Although the final approval of the 26 participating clubs is missing after the promotions of Sarmiento de Junín and Platense, everything leads to the new cup being played with 13 clubs divided into two groups that will play all against all with the addition of an interzonal classic on each day. The first four of each block will play a direct elimination playoffs that will be played from the quarterfinals on the court of the best placed team. The grand finale will be on May 30 on a neutral stage. The group draw will take place this Wednesday.