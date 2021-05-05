The Oversight Board ratified this Wednesday Facebook’s decision of January 7, 2021 to restrict the access of former US President Donald Trump to publish content on his Facebook page and on his Instagram account.

In any case, he considered that “it was not appropriate” for Mark Zuckerberg’s company to “impose the indeterminate penalty and without indefinite suspension standards.”

That is why the body asks Facebook to review the decision to determine and justify a provided response.

News in development.

JPE