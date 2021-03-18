There are few things that Alberto Fernández and Mauricio Macri agree on. The tough confrontation of the campaign left consequences that deepened in 2020 and, especially, due to health management. Before taking office, the President did not hesitate to harshly question his predecessor, who at the same time accused him of lying. But there is something that, curiously, at this time “unites” them: they are both reading “A promise land”, the autobiography of former US President Barack Obama.

Fernández often says that reading is one of his favorite activities outside of work. Last year, during the pandemic, “Aramburu”, written by journalist María O’Donnell, finished in a few days, and now it is moving forward with the first volume of the presidential and personal memoirs of the figure of the US Democratic Party.

On the other hand, at least for now, Alberto F. does not have in his folder “Primer tiempo”, the book in which Macri reviews his four years at the Casa Rosada. “He is with Obama’s, which is more interesting, he will not read it,” they say in the environment of the president and confirm the coincidence: Macri told on his Twitter that he is reading that book, which he defined as “exciting and unmissable.”

The first line of officials that surrounds Fernández does not have Macri’s book in their files either. Close to Santiago Cafiero they continued with the irony launched by the Chief of Staff and assured that “he did not read it” because “he could not download it from the Rincón del Vago.”

In the Presidency, the jokes about the play were repeated. “We saw the cover, we thought it was for coloring,” they launched on the book, which was written by the former Minister of Culture, Pablo Avelluto, and the Undersecretary of Cabinet Headquarters, Hernán Iglesias Illa. In that sense, they replicated humorous videos of inmates committed by Macri during his tenure. “They had to write it, but it was a disaster,” they say maliciously.

Anyway, although they swear that “no one from the Government is going to buy it,” some of the phrases that circulated in the media were triggered by comments. For example, the chapter dedicated to the inauguration ceremony, in which he reproaches for the attitude of Vice President Cristina Kirchner and does not refer to Alberto: “He speaks of respect, of the institutions and ‘erases’ the President”, they question on the first floor of the Casa Rosada.

Another section that circulated in the media and was not allowed to pass was when the former head of state maintains that he did not worry about the vice president’s causes and that he did not speak “with any judge about their causes.” “It is proven that a judge came to see him days before ruling against Cristina, not even he believed it,” they point out.

Despite showing indifference – in line with Macri’s neglect of Fernández in the book – in Casa Rosada they admit that Macri’s reappearance “serves” to “remember the legacy of his administration.” There are not a few officials who believe that between the low profile of the former President during his first year and the explosion of the pandemic, they prevented the Government from making a dent in the Macrista years, unlike what, they point out, did Together for Change with the 12-year-old Kirchner.

Also, they warn that the centrality of Macri “does not serve his space” and that “it can generate interns in JxC”.

“Are they going to come together to applaud him 15 months after his greatest failure? It’s crazy”, they crush, and they place special emphasis on the so-called political wing, led by Emilio Monzó and Rogelio Frigerio, which suffered the attacks of Macri “even in the book”. “With what face are they going to take off after?”, They complete.