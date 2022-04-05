Sinaloa.- Because of whatthe traffic lights They are located on the corner of G Robles and Juan José Ríos, on the colony center from Culiacan, they find decomposed an accident was recorded collision between two vehicles.

It is a recent model red Mazda car and a Nissan truck, neither of which stopped at the broken traffic light and the mishap was generated.

Traffic agents as well as paramedics from the Red Cross moved to the scene, these were the ones who, when checking the crew of the two units, confirmed that fortunately none of those involved merited a transfer to any hospital.

Traffic agent takes charge of the expertise to determine responsibilities but it is worth mentioning that the two traffic lights that are at this intersection are blinking with yellow lights.