Uruapan, Michoacán.- A men identified as Francisco Javier “N” sentenced legally to to pay a apprehension food for her son was arrested for breaching such legal obligation.

Was the General Attorney of the State of Michoacán (FGEM)which fulfilled the order of apprehension against him under the possible relationship in the crime of non-compliance with the maintenance obligation, committed to the detriment of his son.

According to records in the investigative file, Francisco Xavier “N” he was sentenced and sentenced by a judge to pay alimony in favor of his son; however, he breached his obligation, refusing to make said payment.

Due to the above, the Comprehensive Justice Center for Women (CJIM) Uruapan region, undertook the respective acts of investigation to prove the alleged responsibility of the person under investigation.

as far as i know applied for the arrest warrant against him, which was presented by a Control Judge and completed by staff from the institution.

We recommend you read:

Francisco Xavier “N”, will be filed with the court who will be in charge of resolving your legal situation.