Culiacán, Sinaloa.- Elements of the Municipal Police arrested someone who said he was Héctor N., 22 years old, after being denounced for damage a business which is in a well-known square located in the Jorge Almada sector.

According to Secretariat of Public Safety and Municipal Traffic (SSPyTM), the arrest It happened when the elements carried out a surveillance tour, they received the report that in a well-known commercial plaza located in the Jorge Almada neighborhood, there was an aggressive person and that he had caused damage in said negotiation.

Upon arrival at the scene, they were informed by the surveillance personnel of said store, that a person whom he was pointing at at that time, he had broken a large glassso immediately, the elements approached to where he was, being at that moment that the person was running down Juan José Ríos street, managing to reach him meters ahead, telling him that due to the report that there was, it was necessary to carry out a A search of his person, however, no criminal object was found.

The surveillance personnel told the preventive agents that the detainee today named Héctor N., 22 years oldarrived at the store moments before and when trying to enter with a backpack, they told him that the backpack had to be left in the locker area, before which he assumed an annoyed and aggressive attitude, left the store from where he began to kick the glass approximately three meters wide by 3 meters high, which broke.

Given the circumstances, he was placed at the disposal of the corresponding authorities as allegedly responsible for the crime of intentional damage and/or whatever results.