Boston, United States.- Despite the Covid-19 pandemic and the deaths it has caused throughout the world, there are still people who refuse to receive the vaccine due to mistrust or a series of beliefs. However, not being inoculated against the coronavirus has consequences that go beyond the disease itself.

Such is the case of DJ Ferguson31 years old, who by refusing to be vaccinated against cCvid-19, he was removed from the list of candidates for heart transplants at Brigham and Women`s Hospital in Boston, according to statements from her family,

The patient’s father, Davis Ferguson, told US media that his son refused to receive the coronavirus vaccine because it goes against his “basic principles, he doesn’t believe in it.”

“Given the shortage of available organs, we do everything possible to ensure that a patient who receives a transplanted organ has the best chance of survival,” Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the BBC.

A hospital spokesman explained that transplant candidates must be immunized against the coronavirus to “create the best chance of a successful operation and to optimize the patient’s survival after transplant, since their immune system is drastically suppressed.”

The hospital added that most of the 100,000 people on the waiting list for an organ transplant won’t get one in five years because of a persistent shortage of donors in the United States.

DJ Ferguson has been hospitalized since November 26 of last year, due to a hereditary heart condition that prevents blood and fluid from reaching his lungs, according to the GoFundMe page they opened to support him.

For its part, the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urge transplant candidates to go to the Covid vaccination modules to be inoculated.