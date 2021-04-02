The Buenos Aires Vice Minister of Health, Nicolas Kreplak, assured this Thursday that “the effects of the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus are already beginning to be observed” although the national government faces criticism due to the shortage of vaccines and the head of the health portfolio in the province Daniel Gollán warns about an exponential growth of contagions.

“The situation is alarming”said the Buenos Aires official to point out that the data on the pandemic in the province of Buenos Aires show “a curve that was experienced in other countries before the health system collapsed.”

However, faced with this health panorama, Kreplak assured that they began to see “the first signs of the effect of the vaccination”. “Every week that we win will now be weeks of vaccination, we need 7 or 8 more weeks of vaccination,” added the vice minister, who pointed out that “in Chile we can already see that the fatality rate in people over 70 years of age has dropped a lot.”

The truth is that in the last 24 hours, 14,430 new cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Argentina. It is the second highest figure since October 2020, after the 16,056 reported on Wednesday, with a total of 83 deaths in one day.

To all this is added the difficulties the country faces in accessing vaccines against the coronavirus, which led the Argentine Minister of Health, Carla Vizzotti, to think about the option of Sovereign 02, one of the five vaccines developed by scientists in Cuba that entered the final testing phase this month

Speaking to the A24 news channel, Kreplak pointed out that infections that previously accumulated in four months, now increased “in four days.” “This is not the same as what happened ten days ago,” he added.

The official even warned that if measures are not taken quickly “the health system will feel the impact.” “You have to see less people”, asked the vice minister of the province, who in recent days transcended by uploading to social networks a video with long lines of cars heading to the Atlantic coast on the occasion of the Easter holidays.