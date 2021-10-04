Gary Neville gave Ole Gunnar Solskjaer advice on how Manchester United coach could handle Cristiano Ronaldo’s frustration

The Portuguese star looked annoyed after the Red Devils 1-1 draw against Everton at Old Trafford, in a game where he came off the bench but failed to stop his side from dropping two points at home. “Is Cristiano upset when he’s not playing?” Neville said on Sky Sports. “Is Cristiano upset when he doesn’t score?” Yes. Does Cristiano get angry when the team doesn’t win? Sure. We know these things. He don’t need to prove it. “

“Ronaldo generates tensions”

“He leaves the field muttering to himself, which throws questions into the air. What is he saying ? Who is he angry with? It can only be up to the manager. Cristiano is smart enough to know that actions like this are going to put real pressure on the manager, more than he is already under. That’s what it is, but I think it’s something that needs to be dealt with in the next couple of months. Cristiano isn’t always going to score and he may not be able to play every game. But if he goes like that, it will put enormous pressure on Solskjaer. Ole has to be selfish, he has to make sure he’s handling Cristiano the right way. I think he’ll talk to her and say, “Look, if we have to do this, let’s do it in the locker room”, snapped Neville.