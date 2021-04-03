At this time it is possible to observe bitter criticism towards the Argentine State and its republican institutions, such as the Judicial Power of the Nation, the ANSeS, the PAMI, etc., this is a compliment and thanks to them. Years ago I was afflicted with a psychophysical illness that modern medical treatises call phagophobia, as well as dysphagia and a deep neurosis that prevented my work and eating.

Relatively normal in height, my weight was 45 kg. I was starving, in simpler terms, I was starving. The forensic doctors declared me evicted and ruled that I was admitted to the Dr. José Borda Neuropsychiatric Hospital. But a distinguished gentleman appeared who said he belonged to the Judicial Power of the Nation, as a Civil Judge, and he gave me to understand that the Argentine State, whose honorableness no one doubts, was not going to allow one of its subjects, especially without any crime nor any fault committed, this concept must be clarified, which is reiterated without any crime or fault committed, I would perish of starvation, and I advise my psychotherapeutic treatment in a specialized clinic of my social work, where thanks to the strenuous work of specialist doctors, they were able to recover minimally.

At present, already retired due to my old age I allow myself, despite my meager and low retirement, I am a regular student of the Faculty of Economic Sciences of the UBA and of the Faculty of Law of the same University, CBC course, missing just one subject to enter said faculty. I am a triumph of modern medicine, my case being cited in international specialized magazines. Therefore, my deep gratitude to the Argentine State, the Judicial Power of the Nation, the ANSeS and the PAMI. I owe my life to the former and my current care and recovery to the latter. The two bells must be heard.

Eduardo Raúl Guaragna

Voices, claims and expectations of retirees

Working and contributing 50 years entitles the effort to be recognized when leaving active life. You are about 70 years old, and your desire is to enjoy the sown fruit. One of the rights is for the State to protect you and take care of your life. This does not happen here. When you retire, you are hostage to an unscrupulous political tangle that does not promote your well-being, it wears out your conscience and health by taking away more and more the rights that you have acquired as a dignified retirement, not impaired.

But when it comes to your health and you see that in the face of a pandemic, your freedom has been unduly harassed and many members of the elderly or younger have left this world for it ahead of time, you want that pain to be accompanied by a correspondence from who rules. When politics is indifferent to society instead of helping you, and when the government has the possibility to vaccinate you, the few vaccines that exist for risky personnel and the elderly are used in part to favor friends of power and many others, there is no an explanation of an act of immorality.

Wanting to defend the indefensible and, above all, blame third parties, is an act of inconceivable baseness. They lost ethics and those who endorse these acts from any level, are part of an unscrupulousness without limits.

Mr. President, they have sullied our rights and reached the limit, excuses are not accepted and I hope that the people at the polls will once and for all give them the punishment they deserve, in addition to ordinary and divine justice.

Rodolfo Castello

The national governments Menemistas, Kirchneristas, Macristas, represented by the Boudou, the Massa, the Bossi … and closer in time the Ravertas, happily promise to increase the allocations of retirees to dignified levels, maintaining a sepulchral silence – and never more adequate. the term – regarding the fulfillment of the thousands of sentences frozen for more than 30 years, now reduced not because of their fulfillment, but because nature does not forgive and only half can title them.

Isn’t a 50% discount enough for you, or do you think that the survivors have fewer rights than the dead and must pay with the remainder of their lives for your despicable behavior?

Ricardo PM Forgione [email protected] PAMI is cutting all home care services. I ask that you please do your research in depth. Before this, the services were deficient and the poor older adults who did not have children who helped them were bastardized with everything. We no longer know how far we are going to count on the help of the caregiver for the care of my father, who is increasingly deteriorated.

Alma Mazzanti

The delegation on the south side of Ituzaingó had promised me a ramp in the cordon (municipal brake) so that I could get on the sidewalk, a car or an ambulance, if necessary. I’m suffering from a paralytic half-body hemorrhagic stroke, and months went by and nothing happened. I am a retired neighbor who has been abandoned by everyone. In the first place the municipality of Ituzaingó, then the misfortune of PAMI, that they had given me a subsidy for March to be able to pay a lady to take care of me, and there is nothing.

Gentlemen, I have half a paralyzed body, what do you expect? I’m asking for help, nothing more.

Francisco Omar Linares

Historically, it was an exemplary institution and today it covers thousands of PAMI affiliates. Such a pragmatic attitude is surprising when it seems to me there must be other alternatives to solve without harming so many people and much more in the current circumstances. I hope you reconsider and find a way to solve problems that apparently are not so serious and can be solved in some not so compulsive way.

On the other hand, if we are going to act in such pragmatic ways, it would be good if the system is used for crime that kill and steal without scruples or mercy.

Mario Conti

At the beginning of January 2021, the doctor left the message on his answering machine: “I am not going to attend the office anymore.” Not only that, in November 2020 he had also ignored the sending of the prescriptions. Consequently I had to buy the remedies without the corresponding discount.

I wanted to make the complaint, but the address they report for that purpose is useless, messages cannot be sent. The list of GPs they publish does not have the phone numbers or hours, or the office floor of each doctor. I went two directions and no one answered. How many times am I supposed to go ring the bell? I demand an answer and the refund of what I have paid. My benefit is the N ° 150619406403/00.

Graciela Piccioni

