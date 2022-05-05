SPD General Secretary Kevin Kühnert is currently failing in the search for a new place to live in Berlin. “I’ve been looking for an apartment for over a year now. Fortunately, I don’t have the pressure of having to get out of the current one like others do, but it’s not a joyful occupation,” said Kühnert in a podcast by the “Tagesspiegel”.

“Now, as a member of the Bundestag, you don’t earn very badly, everyone can read how much that is, so by and large it’s not a failure because of money. But it fails because of the offer.” Members of the Bundestag currently earn 10,012.89 euros per month.

Furnished rental as a problem

Kühnert sees the problems on the Berlin housing market among other things in “circumvention instruments”. Above all, the principle of furnished and partially furnished rentals is spreading. “Unfortunately, this has become a common way of circumventing the rental price brake, cap limit and other rental regulations. It’s a real imbalance and plague on our housing market,” says Kühnert. For him personally, this is another motivation to “act much more strongly against legislation”.