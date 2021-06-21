The media presented many stories of people in their forties who recognized their original parents who did not know anything about them, or who believed that they died when they were young.

What happened encouraged the media to also look into adoption from other countries, leading them to search and investigate another scandal, this time related to South Korea.

South Korea: Sweden’s largest source of adopted children

South Korea is the first source of adoption for the Swedes, as it started in the sixties, and South Korea was a poor country at the time, and even with the passage of years and the situation in South Korea changed to become a rich country, the adoption from it still continues.

The main motive for adoption in South Korea is the social situation, not the economic situation, as a woman who is pregnant without marriage is socially rejected, and therefore she will enter into a severe social crisis if she has a child, starting with the parents disavowing her, and ending with everyone’s boycott of her, including her separation from her her job.

A non-neutral counseling body, benefiting from adoption

The first discovery of an abnormality in the adoption process was made by a new government employee at the Swedish Agency for Family Law and Family Support, who began his investigations two years ago, and found evidence that made him question the legality of the adoption process and its compliance with the regulations adopted by Sweden and with human rights. Speaking about the adoptions, an official at the Swedish Embassy in Korea said, “One of the main problems with adoptions in Korea is forged papers and changing the identities of children,” and “sometimes a child is registered as an unidentified child who has been found, when it is not.” .

The investigation carried out by the government official led to the discovery that adoptions had been suspicious for more than five decades. In the seventies, for example, the police found some lost children, and instead of looking for their parents, they handed them over to adoption centers, and in the eighties and nineties it was common for A family member takes the child against his mother’s will and delivers him to adoption centers on the grounds of “honour”.

Now the adoption system in Korea violates the International Convention on the Rights of the Child, which Sweden adopted as an internal law, and Korea has promised since 2013 to sign the Hague Convention on the Rights of the Child, which guarantees the return of abducted children to their families, but every year it postpones the signing, and the signing has not yet been done.

One of the most prominent and most important legal points that the investigator criticized is the issue of the need to provide guidance and direction to the pregnant woman before signing any adoption agreement, and Korea implemented this, but in an unacceptable manner, as it entrusted the adoption companies to provide this advice to mothers and pregnant women, and in this a clear conflict of interests, and the result was the same It is expected that the advice and guidance for pregnant women and mothers to give their children for adoption, and that this is better for them, and put pressure on them directly and indirectly to do so.

Choi’s story of abandoning her son

Swedish newspaper Akhbar Al Youm has contacted some of those who have experienced adoption, who have told many disturbing details during their pregnancy and adoption journey.

from that story Choi HyumgsookWhich happened in 2004, she was 35 years old at the time, she had a friend who broke up with him, only to discover that she was pregnant with him. Choi decided to preserve the pregnancy and the baby, but her friends said that she was crazy, and she knew that her parents would not accept the idea of ​​her pregnancy out of wedlock, and that they They may disavow it, and the Korean society based on the culture of honor will reject it.

Under pressure from her friend, Choi went to one of the shelters for girls like her who got pregnant out of wedlock, which is run by a church. When she met them, the first thing they asked him was if she would give her prospective child for adoption, and they said that they only accept pregnant women who agree to give their newborns for adoption. Choi told them that she had not decided yet, they let her in and she was in her seventh month.

Choi says that during her stay in the shelter, everyone kept repeating two things to her: think of your child and his future, his future will be difficult if you keep him, and think of yourself as an unmarried mother and how society will reject you and fight you.

The shelter center brought three adoption companies to advise Choi, and she got a half-hour session with each of them. The strange thing is that in the counseling sessions, they did not focus on Choi and instruct her what to do and the options available to her. Rather, most of their questions were related to the prospective child, they asked her about her origin and her family. The family of the child’s father and the environment in which the mother lived and nourished, and the guide’s answer from one of these sides was: Wonderful, this child has good genes.

One of the adoption authorities had come to the counseling session with the adoption papers in advance to have Choi sign them, as if it was an adoption session and not a counseling session, but Choi refused to sign them.

It wasn’t so much an adoption contract as it was a purchase contract, Choi says, they were only interested in getting the product “the baby”, without any guarantees for him or his mother.

The guide told her in a threatening tone: You know how difficult it is for an unmarried woman to raise a child without a father or husband.

All the other mothers in the shelter had signed the adoption papers, and only her was left. Under this pressure, Choi said that she signed the papers when she was nine months old, Choi prepared a basket for the newborn, with Korean folk clothes, and a letter to him from his mother explaining her circumstances, How much she loves him and wishes to be able to keep him.

When Choi was born, his mother hugged him, and on the same day the adoption company came and took the baby, and they didn’t take the basket.

Choi went out on the second day, but she was very attached to her baby, then she called the adoption agency, and told them that she wanted her son, they were upset with her and said that she had messed up the papers on them, but she insisted, and the party eventually gave in and Choi took her baby.

Since then, Choi decided to become an activist in the field, helping expectant mothers stand up to the pressure they are facing from everyone and make their own choices.

Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper contacted ten women from different regions and years in Korea, and their answers were the same: everyone is pushing them towards adoption, and no one gives any advice or advice if the mother decides to keep her child.

“Carot” organization to protect children from adoption

Prepare Kim Do Hyun The most famous anti-adoption activist in South Korea, Kim was working in Switzerland when a Swiss girl adopted from South Korea committed suicide, and she said in a letter she wrote before her suicide: Today I will meet my real mother. This incident affected Kim so much, that he submitted his doctoral thesis on adoption and biological mothers, then returned to Seoul and established the “Carot” organization, which supports mothers who became pregnant without a husband and wish to keep their children and not give them up for adoption.

Kim has written to the Swedish Embassy in South Korea several times, asking them to stop adoptions from South Korea. He says that his demand is not an emotional one, but a logical and practical one, because the existence of a “market” for these children is what encourages adopters in Korea to put pressure on everyone who can provide these goods, and that the adoption agencies’ concern is to provide the largest possible number of births, regardless Regardless of any customs, traditions, laws or morals. And they do not care what is best for the child or the mother.

Kim says adopters are looking for healthy children who eat well, because they view the whole process as nothing more than a business deal.

It should be noted that the number of children who left South Korea for adoption since the fifties until now is approximately 200,000 children