Brazil Agencyi

Brazil Agency https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/

06/26/2023 – 21:54

Share



One of the measures to increase security at the country’s airports, which includes announced plan by the federal government, is to photograph the luggage of passengers traveling abroad.

In an interview with the program The Voice of Brazilfrom the Brazil Communication Company (EBC)the Minister of Ports and Airports, Márcio França, informed that the passenger will have access to the photo later.

“We want the cameras [instaladas nos aeroportos] photograph each of people’s luggage before they board. As they are on the flight, [elas] will receive a whatsapp message [com imagem] of her bag photographed, which can then be used to prove which bag she was with”, he explained.

Other measures of the plan are x-ray installation and scanners bodysuits, cameras in the check-in area, use of liquid and explosive detectors, and restrictions on the use of cell phones by employees in certain locations in the terminals. “Part of the organized crime people blackmail those people [que trabalham em áreas internas dos aeroportos]. Without a cell phone, they are left without this contact, ”she said.

The measures will be implemented, initially, at Guarulhos Airport, the largest in the country. The expected investment is R$ 40 million. In a second phase, according to the minister, the actions will be taken to other airports with flights abroad and, then, to all terminals in the country.

Tickets at BRL 200

França detailed how the Voa Brasil program will work, which will offer tickets at the single price of R$ 200 and should come into force in August.

According to the minister, the government will create an application in which the interested party must register the CPF. The citizen cannot have traveled by plane in the last twelve months.

Each person will be entitled to four tickets, each at R$ 200 per year.

França explained that tickets will be sold for seats that are currently idle on flights. In the months from March to November, it is estimated that approximately 21% of the seats are not occupied, informed the minister.

“We fly a third of what Colombians and Chileans fly, we need to catch up. For that, the R$200 flight will allow you and your family to plan to travel once a year”, he said.

The minister also informed that the arrival of airline companies is under negotiation. low cost to operate in Brazil. These companies have lower rates, as they do not offer some services compared to others in the sector.























