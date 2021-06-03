Super Mario Bros., or Super Mario Bros. The Movie, to differentiate it from the plumber series, is considered one of the worst film adaptations of video games that exist.

In order to Nintendo It is as if it never existed, and never talks about it, like the games of The legend of zelda in order to CD-I. Although the film was a critical and box office disaster, since 1993 it has gained ‘cult’ status for some fans.

The Super Mario Bros. movie was a resounding failure

The fact is that someone around the project Super Mario Bros. The Movie Archive, have worked to restore it. In addition to updating its appearance, 20 minutes were added that were removed from the original film.

So it would be a version ‘Director’s Cut’, although the filmmakers Rocky morton Y Annabel jankel they are not involved. The rights to this tape should be in the hands of Buena Vista Pictures, part of Disney.

But so far he has not been involved in the project. This version of the movie, which is called Super Mario Bros: The Morton Jankel Cut, is available through The Internet Archive.

The added scenes come from an old VHS cassette, but they were in a sorry state. So the publisher and artist Garrett gilchrist was given the task of restoring this content. It is a task that he has done before with other forgotten productions.

This restored version now has bonus content

Some of the scenes add a bit of context to certain situations. But others pose a more adolescent and adult vision of the film. For example, where a dance scene appears.

In the video that accompanies this note you can see part of what was added, as well as some of the improvements that were made. If they want to see this film, they have to go to The Internet Archive. This site preserves content that would otherwise have been long lost.

Not only Nintendo ignore the movie of Super Mario Bros. So did the late actor Bob Hoskins (1942-2014), who played Mario. In 2007 he commented that he regretted participating in the film.

He claimed ‘the worst thing I’ve ever done in my life’, and even confessed that he hurt himself several times on the film set. He even spent his time drinking with John leguizamo, which gave life to Luigi. Despite everything, there are those who like this film.

