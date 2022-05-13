As one of the seven initiatives of the Ambition 2030 program [movimento de aceleração da Agenda 2030 da Organização das Nações Unidas]the UN Global Compact Brazil carries out the Race is a Priority Movement.

The goal is to have more than 1,500 companies committed to having 50% of black people in leadership positions by 2030. As part of the engagement work, seven meetings will be held, in addition to monthly questions and group mentoring sessions to help the participating companies.

(Note published in issue 1273 of Dinheiro Magazine)