with videoIce cream and a ‘long live’. Mika (6) was allowed to ring the ‘I am better’ bell at the Princess Máxima Center for pediatric oncology in Utrecht. A day later he handed out ice creams in the classroom, because there was something to celebrate: the cancer was out of his body. “From now on we can look ahead again,” says his mother.
Ilya Post
Latest update:
09:24
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#months #row #critically #ill #Mika #hospital #recovered #celebrate #life
Leave a Reply