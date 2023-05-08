Mexico.- After the departure of Monica Noguera and Juan Soler from the program ‘the sun rises‘, and the return of Nacho Lozano to Imagen Televisión, it was recently reported that Yuriria Sierra could leave the television house to join TV Azteca.

According to information from Gabriel Cuevas, the news presenter, Yuriria Sierra, is in talks to join TV Aztec, which would mean a very low blow for Imagen TV.

It was during the broadcast of the program hosted by Flor Rubio, ‘Sunday Formula‘, that the reporter announced the possibility of Yuriria Sierra going to the Ajusco television station.

“Yuriria Sierra started in Proyecto 40 if I remember correctly. And they told me that she is in negotiations with Azteca.

In fact, Flor Rubio admitted that everything is true, since the contract that the journalist has with Imagen Televisión is about to end, so Sierra’s arrival at TV Azteca would be the best way, leaving aside rumors of dismissal.

It should be noted that Nacho Lozano returns next Monday as host of the Imagen TV news bar, something that caused certain movements to be made on the television network, among which the dismissal of Pamela Cerdeira stands out.

“In Image the changes are coming, Nacho Lozano enters ‘De Pisa y Corre’, Crystal Mendivil enters from 2 to 3 in the afternoon to replace Yuriria Sierra, and Mónica Noguera leaves ‘Sale el Sol’ and goes to the newscast of Paco Zea, which seems very good to me”, explained Gustavo Adolfo Infante through his program on the YouTube platform.

However, it seems that the speculation about the departure of Yuriria Sierra from the chain is real, since one of the companions of the driver, Pablo Carrillowho is in charge of the sports section, sent him a goodbye message.

“Yuri I love you, I wish you the best and that everything is always ‘chipen’ for you, I tell you with all my heart,” said Carrillo, however, a surprised Yuriria Sierra replied: “Thank you very much Pablito, but still here let’s go… Pablito”.

It is important to note that Yuriria has not officially announced her withdrawal from the program, but is expected to say goodbye to it in the coming weeks.

“I am able to confirm that Yuriria Sierra leaves the newscast of the two on Image TV. She is replaced by Crystal Mendivil. The change will be announced shortly”, revealed Gil Barrera, director of ‘TV and novels‘.