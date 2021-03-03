Free or not, minors have specific rights, which imply equally specific obligations for the services responsible for them. It is with this reminder that opens the report of the General Controller of Places of Deprivation of Liberty (CGLPL) on “The fundamental rights of imprisoned minors”, published on March 3. These fundamental rights are very unequally respected, which pushes the CGLPL to judge “Worrying” the situation of minors deprived of their liberty and to formulate 36 recommendations to improve it.

Contrary to what a too widespread discourse asserts, and not only on the right, the CGLPL notes that juvenile delinquency is not on the increase but that “The treatment of their passage to the act is subject to greater severity”, especially through the “Increasingly frequent use of pre-trial detention” and one “Greater confinement of unaccompanied foreign minors”. Thus, between January 2010 and January 2020, the number of juveniles imprisoned rose from 672 to 804 (+ 20%) and 82% of them were held in pre-trial detention, “While they are presumed innocent”, recalls the report. Foreign minors, isolated or not, are also more and more frequently locked up: in 2019, 135 families with 276 children were placed in administrative detention centers in mainland France, and 2,263 families (with 3,095 children) in addition. sea, mainly in Mayotte.

The right to education of these young people, often “neglected”

The CGLPL does not intend to be satisfied with this situation and recalls that “The very principle of the confinement of children must be called into question, because it constitutes an attack on their psychological integrity”. All the more so since the structures – remand centers, closed educational centers (CEF) or psychiatric establishments – have to accommodate them are “Ill-prepared”. Unsuitable premises, variable geometry respect for the separation between minors and adults, professionals who are often voluntary but insufficiently and poorly trained… Cleanliness and good condition are, for example, an important educational issue for these children with chaotic backgrounds. In addition to the lack of teaching staff in these structures, their small size has significant consequences on the right to education of these young people, often “Neglected”, whereas the frequency of dropping out of school would on the contrary require qualitatively and quantitatively reinforced support. “Minors deprived of their liberty must benefit from an education adapted to their profile but similar to that enjoyed by pupils outside”, writes the CGLPL.

Access to care of all kinds (including psychic) ​​is also lacking. The CGLPL attaches particular importance to family ties, the maintenance of which is all the more important as “Majority of minors return to their families” at the end of the measure of deprivation of liberty. However, this maintenance is too often compromised by remoteness, due to the failing territorial network of specific structures, variable disciplinary rules but too often identical to those of adults (lack of access to communications, secrecy of correspondence, etc.). The report also notes insufficient protection against violence and the continued practice of strip searches in certain CEFs, although they are prohibited there. Finally, again for lack of specific structures, young girls are too often incarcerated with adults, while their incarceration “In wards for adult women is against the law”.