Ciudad Juárez—Seven men were detained by agents of the Municipal Public Security Secretariat in compliance with arrest warrants in force against them for crimes against health.

The local agency reported that the men were initially detained for alleged administrative offenses, acts of nuisance and disturbance of public order, and upon consulting their general data in the Juárez Platform System, the arresting officers became aware of the court orders.

Víctor Manuel VA, 57 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Morelos and Dolores Hidalgo streets, in the Moreno neighborhood, by an order issued on April 9, 2024.

Homero NL, 41, was arrested at the intersection of Antonio García and Adelaida Díaz Ramírez streets, in the El Sauzal neighborhood, for a mandate valid from June 20, 2023.

Juan Manuel SA, 51, was placed under arrest at the intersection of Tarahumaras and Tzetzales streets, in the Azteca neighborhood, and had been wanted since May 16, 2024.

Miguel Ángel GM, 43 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Paseo de la Victoria streets and Teófilo Borunda boulevard, in the Misión de los Lagos neighborhood, by the order issued on September 26, 2023.

José Misael GR, 21 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Francisco Javier Mina and Melchor Ocampo streets, in the Centro neighborhood, wanted since November 28, 2023.

Carlos Omar DM, 34 years old, was placed under arrest at the intersection of Cemento and Jerez streets, in the Pánfilo Nátera neighborhood, by an order issued on April 10, 2024.

José Francisco GU, 42 years old, was arrested at the intersection of Puerto de Palos and Puerto Dunquerque streets, in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood, in compliance with a mandate dated February 10, 2024.

After reading the rights, they were submitted to the corresponding authority who will be in charge of following up on said judicial orders.