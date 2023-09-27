The Council of the European Union on migrants today. The Home Affairs Council which will meet in Brussels will focus on the “external dimension of migration”, the one on which EU member states generally disagree least, and also, among other things, on the situation on the island of Lampedusa . Meanwhile, the European Union, to quote the president of the EPP Manfred Weber, plunged once again into a “migration crisis”. It may not be a decisive Council, but EU Interior Ministers will still have “a lot to talk about”, observes a senior EU official, between the memorandum of understanding between the European Union and Tunisia and the ten-point plan for the management of migrations presented by the Commission.

We will also talk about the extension of temporary protection given to Ukrainian refugees fleeing the war unleashed by Russia. At breakfast the ministers will discuss with their colleagues from 14 Latin American countries, mainly on the fight against drug trafficking. Vice President Margaritis Schinas, returning from a trip to some African countries (Guinea, Ivory Coast, Senegal), will inform the ministers on the talks held in the three countries of origin of the irregular migrants. The Presidency has not put, at least for now, on the agenda a discussion on the regulation on migratory crises, on which the Council has not yet found a common position by qualified majority, so at the moment it is not considered “productive” to put it on the agenda agenda. However, the situation may be evolving.

In fact, the situation regarding this file could change very quickly, “within a few hours”, to quote the EU source, especially if the rumors published by the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung are confirmed, according to which Germany would be ready to unlock the file . The news arriving from Berlin, confirms an EU diplomatic source, could lead to “some decisions being made” in this regard today, probably “a political agreement”, given the disappearance of the “blocking minority” which has so far prevented consensus (in addition to Germany, Poland, Hungary, Austria and the Czech Republic are against it for different reasons).

Once the qualified majority has been ensured, the agreement on the common position can possibly also be formalized in a Coreper. “We may be able to agree on a general approach today, but we have to wait” for the decisions of the Spanish presidency, explains an EU diplomatic source. The stalemate in the Council on the crisis regulation has led Parliament to interrupt negotiations on other files of the EU pact on migration, given the importance of the provision in the overall package, which the presidency hopes to agree in this legislature, before next year’s European elections June.

Regarding the issues that are closest to Italy’s heart, in Coreper, the committee of permanent representatives at the EU, “so far there have been no concrete debates” on the possibility of establishing a European naval mission in the Central Mediterranean to try to reduce migratory flows from North Africa, explained the source. In the Central Mediterranean, he recalled, “there have already been naval operations in the past, such as Sophia, commissioned by the then High Representative Federica Mogherini. A mission that was ‘terminated’ by will of the Conte Uno government, which considered it a source of arrivals of irregular migrants rescued at sea.

A naval operation “has advantages and disadvantages”, notes the EU source, “it depends on how it is done and when it is done”. Even in Rome they are well aware that a naval mission in the Mediterranean cannot be done without the agreement and cooperation of the Tunisians. This is what “needs to evaluate” before possibly proceeding, the source noted. A possible “naval blockade” off Tunisia is obviously out of the question: “It is not on the table,” said Manfred Weber, recalling the importance of working with our “Tunisian partners”. Even the idea of ​​establishing a SAR, Search And Rescue, area for Tunisia, on the model of the Libyan one, “is a proposal”, but, “as we know, it can be risky”.

For now, however, “we have not had discussions on such concrete things in Coreper”, explained the EU source. The European Commission, faced with the moves of Tunisian President Kais Saied, who canceled indefinitely the visit of a delegation of high-level EU officials, is not impressed: the executive, said a spokeswoman, “offered to send a delegation” of officials to Tunisia to work on the implementation of the EU-Tunisia memorandum of understanding “already this week. It won’t happen: we continue the discussions to see” when the “high-level mission” will be able to travel to the North African country. “We continue the work, at a technical and political level, to advance the memorandum.”

On the EU-Tunisia memorandum of understanding, there is a “continuous dialogue” between the Council of the EU and the European Commission, both “on what we like” about the text and “on what we don’t like”, both on “how it should be implemented,” the senior official explained. Relations with Tunisia and the management of migratory flows will then be on the table of EU leaders both next week in Granada, in the informal European Council, and in the formal one at the end of October in Brussels. Regarding the reliability as a counterpart of the Tunisian president Kais Saied, who has a political agenda based on nationalism and the country’s emancipation from the West, there is little need to be squeamish: “We may like the interlocutors or not”, but for Tunisia “I don’t know any others”, points out the EU source. Like it or not, the fact is that “no one chooses their neighbors”, comments a European diplomatic source.